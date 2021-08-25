Senior AWS DevOps Engineer with Java – Semi Remote – up to R950 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Aug 25, 2021

Great opportunity has come up for a Senior AWS DevOps Engineer with Java Development experience to join an environment that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration!!

The team is looking for a flexible Senior Engineer to work with the development team to live and shape the DevOps process and Agile tasks.
The opportunity requires a background in Cloud technology (AWS) and Java

Technology landscape required:

  • 10-12 years
  • AWS
  • VPC
  • IAM
  • JAVA EE
  • JAVA 10
  • Python
  • Pyspark
  • RESTful services
  • Jenkins
  • Continuous Integration
  • DevOps
  • JavaScript
  • GlassFish
  • ExtJS
  • Git
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Flyway
  • IntelliJ
  • WebStorm
  • Sencha
  • Secrets Manager
  • Bitbucket
  • Nexus

Reference Number for this position is GZ53330 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and working remotely offering a contract rate of between R750 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

