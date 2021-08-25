Senior Database Developer

Overview

Be involved with designing and developing an existing platform from the ground up, implementing industry standards in developing the backend architecture. The individual needs to be able to work on a team and work to tight deadlines. If deadlines are not going to be met, overtime will be required.

The Role

Essential functions:

Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL

Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements

Develop procedures and scripts for data migration

Assist various front-end teams with stored procedures

Experience required:

Proven experience as a Database Developer (3- 5years)

In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (e.g. CTE’s) and best practices

Assisting in database design and technical specifications

Strong quantitative, analytical, problem solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.

Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization

Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions

Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques

Other experience:

Any DBA experience a plus

PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB

Cloud Services: AWS, Azure

Desired Skills:

DBA

PostgreSQL

Mysql

MariaDB

Cloud Services

AWS

Azure

Database Developer

T-SQL

CTE

RDBMS

backend architecture.

About The Employer:

Should you meet all the criteria above, submit CV to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position