Senior Database Developer

Overview
Be involved with designing and developing an existing platform from the ground up, implementing industry standards in developing the backend architecture. The individual needs to be able to work on a team and work to tight deadlines. If deadlines are not going to be met, overtime will be required.
The Role
Essential functions:
- Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL
- Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements
- Develop procedures and scripts for data migration
- Assist various front-end teams with stored procedures
Experience required:
- Proven experience as a Database Developer (3- 5years)
- In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (e.g. CTE’s) and best practices
- Assisting in database design and technical specifications
- Strong quantitative, analytical, problem solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.
- Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization
- Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions
- Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques
Other experience:
- Any DBA experience a plus
- PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB
- Cloud Services: AWS, Azure
About The Employer:
