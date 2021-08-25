Snr Full Stack Java Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Snr Full Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical / Functional Skills:

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Java 8, J2EE

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Desired Skills:

Jenkins

SQL

Angular

AWS

Java

Full Stack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

