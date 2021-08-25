An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Snr Full Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Angular 10, AG Grid
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Experience with Data Modelling
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful
- Java 8, J2EE
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
- Jenkins Pipeline
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Desired Skills:
- Jenkins
- SQL
- Angular
- AWS
- Java
- Full Stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years