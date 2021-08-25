Systems Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on a Independent t contract basis
Main outputs are:
- Deliver systems analysis artefacts
- Actively participate in joint analysis and design sessions
- Participate in Agile and management sessions
- Ensure the v-model of systems testing is closed by identifying and helping to close gaps
- Contribute to regular demos as required by the Agile methodology
- Assist testers with identification and sourcing of test data
Requirements:
- Solid experience as a Systems Analyst on Agile projects
- Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
- Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns
- A good team player with strong communication skills
- Committed to delivery and keeping to deadlines
- Ability to work under pressure
Competencies
Client Focus
Cultivates innovation
Collaborates
Drives results
Being Resilient
Critical & Systems Thinking
Attention to detail
Communication Skills
Decision Making
Initiating Action
Attributes
Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
Ability to work under pressure
Honesty, integrity and respect
+Ability to work independently
Desired Skills:
- Business systems
- Systems Analysis
- UML
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric