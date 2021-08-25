Tech Lead | Business Intelligence

Qualifications:
- Degree or diploma in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline
Responsibilities:Manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain.
- Understand the focus and direction of the business area; prioritizing and driving delivery that helps to achieve this.
- Define the technical direction for the domain and ensure design of solutions and delivery.
- Work closely with the domain owner of the domain.
- Involvement in the running of the domain, including sprint planning, design, drive delivery, retros, understanding root cause of issues/instability
- Responsible for the quality of technical solutions, maintenance of standards and managing impact/risk introduced by changes across domains.
- Review code and approve changes before deployment to production.
- Assist with technical analysis, root cause analysis and designing preventative actions.
- Oversee the choice of application and approach to development for the delivery of new system/technical solutions by the developers.
- Work with the Architect, other Tech Leads and Development Manager to understand and drive the strategic direction of the technologies within Institutional IT.
- Ensure domain technical direction is aligned with overall tech direction/architecture for Institutional IT, and overall tech direction caters for needs of the domains.
- Identify areas for continuous improvement of both systems and architectural standards and help drive implementation.
- Timeous, clear tracking, management and appropriate escalation of issues and risks.
- Ensure systems documentation for support are produced as required.
- Ensure a stable and sustainable technical platform is in place to support the business area.
Manage the developers in the domain
- Lead a team of developers (+/- 5 developers) in the domain, according to skill set.
- Carry out all aspects of people management i.e., staff performance appraisals, approve leave, recruit, train, develop and mentor staff.
- Responsible for assigning work to the developers, determining estimates, overseeing technical design, and driving delivery according to our SDLC procedures and standards.
- Ensure the correct technical skills are in place in the domain to meet business needs.
To make a personal contribute to our technical solutions.
- Develop key solutions that add to our central technical stack or contribute to our initiatives.
Requirements:
- Experience with managing a development team and driving team delivery.
- Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms.
- Experience in interacting with business users to understand their requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.
- At least 8 years worth of professional development experience – able to perform at a senior developer level.
- Exceptional skills in writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDFs and other T-SQL Querying.
- Experience with data integration, validation, and reconciliation (SSIS or similar).
- Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, PowerBI or similar)
- Experience in analyzing data and performing complex data manipulation using Microsoft SQL.
- Design and implement relational and dimensional database structures.
- Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS)
- Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation would be an advantage Tech Lead | Business Intelligence Vacancy
- Exposure to PostgreSQL would be an advantage
Key Attributes & Competencies:
- Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.
- Excellent leadership skills able to direct, motivate, delegate, inspire.
- Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way.
- Ability to deal with key stakeholders within the company.
- Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Strong organizational and planning skills.
- Self-motivated and confident.
- Ability to work individually and with teams.