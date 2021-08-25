Test Analyst

Our reputable client is looking for a Software Test Analyst, with Salesforce experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Perform full system testing on all system changes, enhancements and new system releases
  • Obtain an understanding of the business requirements and specifications
  • Review specification documents

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma / Degree
  • 2+ years’ experience in system testing
  • Experience with test automation, SQL and writing of SQL queries
  • Ability to read and write algorithms
  • Ability to write C# code
  • Write SQL queries, and strong SQL skills
  • Write test packs, follow test packs and provide test results

Desired Skills:

  • Testing
  • Automation
  • SQL queries
  • Test Analyst
  • Salesforce

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position