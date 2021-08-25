Our reputable client is looking for a Software Test Analyst, with Salesforce experience.
Responsibilities:
- Perform full system testing on all system changes, enhancements and new system releases
- Obtain an understanding of the business requirements and specifications
- Review specification documents
Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma / Degree
- 2+ years’ experience in system testing
- Experience with test automation, SQL and writing of SQL queries
- Ability to read and write algorithms
- Ability to write C# code
- Write SQL queries, and strong SQL skills
- Write test packs, follow test packs and provide test results
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- Automation
- SQL queries
- Test Analyst
- Salesforce
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate