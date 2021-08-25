Test Analyst

Our reputable client is looking for a Software Test Analyst, with Salesforce experience.

Responsibilities:

Perform full system testing on all system changes, enhancements and new system releases

Obtain an understanding of the business requirements and specifications

Review specification documents

Requirements:

Relevant Diploma / Degree

2+ years’ experience in system testing

Experience with test automation, SQL and writing of SQL queries

Ability to read and write algorithms

Ability to write C# code

Write SQL queries, and strong SQL skills

Write test packs, follow test packs and provide test results

Desired Skills:

Testing

Automation

SQL queries

Test Analyst

Salesforce

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

