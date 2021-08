Business Analyst

2 Year contract

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Business Analyst to be on a 2 year project

MUST HAVE retail experience (Pick n Pay, Shoprite etc), understand the capital markets and value chain in order to form the Business Requirements.

Desired Skills:

Retail

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

