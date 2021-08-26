Business Analyst at Dream Resorts

Aug 26, 2021

We are looking to make an offer to a Business Analyst (BA) to act as the link between the end-user and the Project Manager. The successful BA’s primary duties would be to perform detailed requirement analysis, documenting processes, suggest improvements and implement solutions

Responsibilities:

  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
  • Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.
  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.
  • Performing requirements analysis.
  • Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.
  • Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
  • Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.
  • Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.
  • Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff.
  • Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency.
  • Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
  • Performing user acceptance testing.
  • Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.
  • Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.
  • Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
  • Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.
  • Managing competing resources and priorities.
  • Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Requirements:

  • A bachelor’s degree in business or related field or an MBA.
  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field.
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
  • The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.
  • Advanced technical skills.
  • Excellent documentation skills.
  • Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
  • Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.
  • Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
  • A track record of following through on commitments.
  • Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.
  • Experience leading and developing top-performing teams.
  • A history of leading and supporting successful projects.

This position needs to be filled ASAP

Desired Skills:

  • business analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Business Process Analysis
  • problem identification
  • Problem Solving
  • planned solutions

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Dream Hotels and Resorts has been in the business of making dreams come true for 26 years. Our diverse and passionate team create magical holidays and experiences for customers – we love what we do. We’re looking for can-do people with a passion for customer-centricity to join our team.

A first-class employer…
3 Reasons to work for Dream

– We believe the place you work should not only be stimulating and challenging but a place of learning too. Mentorship, training and employee wellness are our top priorities.
– Hard work and excellent results deserve recognition. We value our employees and offer competitive salaries and a unique rewards and recognition programme.
– Our leaders lead by example and operate an open-door policy. We value honesty, respect and constructive feedback.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

