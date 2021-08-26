Business Analyst at Dream Resorts

We are looking to make an offer to a Business Analyst (BA) to act as the link between the end-user and the Project Manager. The successful BA’s primary duties would be to perform detailed requirement analysis, documenting processes, suggest improvements and implement solutions

Responsibilities:

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Performing requirements analysis.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.

Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff.

Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Performing user acceptance testing.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

Managing competing resources and priorities.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in business or related field or an MBA.

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Advanced technical skills.

Excellent documentation skills.

Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

A track record of following through on commitments.

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

Experience leading and developing top-performing teams.

A history of leading and supporting successful projects.

This position needs to be filled ASAP

Desired Skills:

business analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

problem identification

Problem Solving

planned solutions

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Dream Hotels and Resorts has been in the business of making dreams come true for 26 years. Our diverse and passionate team create magical holidays and experiences for customers – we love what we do. We’re looking for can-do people with a passion for customer-centricity to join our team.

A first-class employer…

3 Reasons to work for Dream

– We believe the place you work should not only be stimulating and challenging but a place of learning too. Mentorship, training and employee wellness are our top priorities.

– Hard work and excellent results deserve recognition. We value our employees and offer competitive salaries and a unique rewards and recognition programme.

– Our leaders lead by example and operate an open-door policy. We value honesty, respect and constructive feedback.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

