Business Analyst at Dream Resorts

We are looking to make an offer to a Business Analyst (BA) to act as the link between the end-user and the Project Manager. The successful BA’s primary duties would be to perform detailed requirement analysis, documenting processes, suggest improvements and implement solutions
Responsibilities:
- Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
- Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.
- Performing requirements analysis.
- Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
- Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.
- Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.
- Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff.
- Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency.
- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
- Performing user acceptance testing.
- Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.
- Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.
- Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
- Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.
- Managing competing resources and priorities.
- Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in business or related field or an MBA.
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field.
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.
- Advanced technical skills.
- Excellent documentation skills.
- Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
- Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- A track record of following through on commitments.
- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.
- Experience leading and developing top-performing teams.
- A history of leading and supporting successful projects.
This position needs to be filled ASAP
Desired Skills:
- business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- problem identification
- Problem Solving
- planned solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Dream Hotels and Resorts has been in the business of making dreams come true for 26 years. Our diverse and passionate team create magical holidays and experiences for customers – we love what we do. We’re looking for can-do people with a passion for customer-centricity to join our team.
A first-class employer…
3 Reasons to work for Dream
– We believe the place you work should not only be stimulating and challenging but a place of learning too. Mentorship, training and employee wellness are our top priorities.
– Hard work and excellent results deserve recognition. We value our employees and offer competitive salaries and a unique rewards and recognition programme.
– Our leaders lead by example and operate an open-door policy. We value honesty, respect and constructive feedback.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund