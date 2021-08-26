Business Analyst (Online Tools)

Aug 26, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • BCom Informatics or BSC Degree
  • Diploma in Business analysis preferred.
  • A min of 8 years experience as a Business analyst.
  • A minimum of 4 years experience in the investment environment.
  • Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.
  • SQL knowledge a must

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements, and identify alternatives
  • Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
  • Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
  • Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mock-ups)
  • Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
  • Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
  • Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
  • Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
  • Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.
  • Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to create reports relevant to the advice management capability.
  • Document business and system processes relevant to the advice management capability.
  • Enable the trainers to prepare documentation for the training purposes.
  • Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.
  • Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with business products and services.
  • Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the company values

Competencies:

  • Effective written and verbal communication.
  • Ability to hold elicitation sessions from a business and technical perspective.
  • Have the ability to document processes.
  • Apply analytical skills to all work performed.
  • Attention to detail
  • Investigative and information gathering skills
  • Ability to work independently
  • Take ownership and accountability
  • Take initiative
  • Problem solving
  • Ability to manage pressure
  • Must be able to build and maintain relationships.
  • Apply business analysis tools and techniques to continuously improve thinking and solutions.
  • Understand client and stakeholder needs and behaviours

