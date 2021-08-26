Business Analyst (Online Tools)

Experience and Qualifications:
- BCom Informatics or BSC Degree
- Diploma in Business analysis preferred.
- A min of 8 years experience as a Business analyst.
- A minimum of 4 years experience in the investment environment.
- Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.
- SQL knowledge a must
Responsibilities and work output:
- Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements, and identify alternatives
- Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
- Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mock-ups)
- Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
- Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
- Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
- Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
- Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.
- Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to create reports relevant to the advice management capability.
- Document business and system processes relevant to the advice management capability.
- Enable the trainers to prepare documentation for the training purposes.
- Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.
- Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with business products and services.
- Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the company values
Competencies:
- Effective written and verbal communication.
- Ability to hold elicitation sessions from a business and technical perspective.
- Have the ability to document processes.
- Apply analytical skills to all work performed.
- Attention to detail
- Investigative and information gathering skills
- Ability to work independently
- Take ownership and accountability
- Take initiative
- Problem solving
- Ability to manage pressure
- Must be able to build and maintain relationships.
- Apply business analysis tools and techniques to continuously improve thinking and solutions.
- Understand client and stakeholder needs and behaviours