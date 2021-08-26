C# Web Developer – Woodmead JHB – R700k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Aug 26, 2021

NEW WORK!

Join an industry leading Insurance Hub who are on a mission to redefine as we know it, making it a better place with less paperwork!

You can expect a tech driven autonomous environment that motivates Developers to always put their best foot forward.

This role is not for the faint hearted – ideally someone who takes pride in the code they produce.

Requirements:

  • You must have 4+ years in-depth .Net dev experience
  • Solid understanding of HTML and Bootstrap will get a tick; JavaScript / Typescript for the win
  • Razor pages
  • Blazor
  • Solid principles
  • OO design
  • RESTful Services
  • SQL Server
  • SQL Queries
  • Data Manipulation
  • Revision Control (Any modern revision control software experience will earn you stripes)
  • GIT
  • Someone who is adaptable and can articulate application concepts; while playing nicely within a diverse team structureQualification:
  • A degree is a nice-to-have but not essential for this one!

Reference Number for this position is RS51051 which is a permanent position based in Woodmead offering a cost to company salary of R700k CTC negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions. Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Recruitment
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

