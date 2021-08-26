C# Web Developer – Woodmead JHB – R700k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK!

Join an industry leading Insurance Hub who are on a mission to redefine as we know it, making it a better place with less paperwork!

You can expect a tech driven autonomous environment that motivates Developers to always put their best foot forward.

This role is not for the faint hearted – ideally someone who takes pride in the code they produce.

Requirements:

You must have 4+ years in-depth .Net dev experience

Solid understanding of HTML and Bootstrap will get a tick; JavaScript / Typescript for the win

Razor pages

Blazor

Solid principles

OO design

RESTful Services

SQL Server

SQL Queries

Data Manipulation

Revision Control (Any modern revision control software experience will earn you stripes)

GIT

Someone who is adaptable and can articulate application concepts; while playing nicely within a diverse team structureQualification:

A degree is a nice-to-have but not essential for this one!

Reference Number for this position is RS51051 which is a permanent position based in Woodmead offering a cost to company salary of R700k CTC negotiable on experience and ability.

