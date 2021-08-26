C# Web Developer – Woodmead JHB – R700k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK!
Join an industry leading Insurance Hub who are on a mission to redefine as we know it, making it a better place with less paperwork!
You can expect a tech driven autonomous environment that motivates Developers to always put their best foot forward.
This role is not for the faint hearted – ideally someone who takes pride in the code they produce.
Requirements:
- You must have 4+ years in-depth .Net dev experience
- Solid understanding of HTML and Bootstrap will get a tick; JavaScript / Typescript for the win
- Razor pages
- Blazor
- Solid principles
- OO design
- RESTful Services
- SQL Server
- SQL Queries
- Data Manipulation
- Revision Control (Any modern revision control software experience will earn you stripes)
- GIT
- Someone who is adaptable and can articulate application concepts; while playing nicely within a diverse team structureQualification:
- A degree is a nice-to-have but not essential for this one!
Reference Number for this position is RS51051 which is a permanent position based in Woodmead offering a cost to company salary of R700k CTC negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
