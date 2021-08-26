Data Engineer

POSITION : DATA ENGINEER

AREA : JOHANNESBURG, CENTRAL

SALARY : R 550 000- R 650 000 CTC DEP. ON EXPERIENCE

MAIN OBJECTIVES OF THE ROLE:

Improve profitability by supporting the Company’s IT Strategy through the automation of data acquisition and provisioning, the development of Analytics and Business Information, to support the Company’s Business in their decision making. Responsible for the Data Ingestion,Transformation, ETL, Data Modelling, Data Architecture and Storage management. One of the key responsibilities will be the translation of business requirements into usable cloud hosted data architecture, which will include an enterprise data model, associated metadata and common business glossary that are used to guide enterprise solution development and achieve consistency of data assets across the Company. The Data Engineer will be responsible to take business requirements, knowledge of current and future state architecture on data platform design and business capabilities, knowledge of enterprise data standards and deep data expertise into account, to design data architecture solutions that can be implemented in a cost effective manner. The specific tasks performed will include analysing business requirements and translate them into data solutions to address complex business needs.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric,

BSc Computer Science, Data Informatics, Information Technology or any other related degree

Cloud Certification is ESSENTIAL!

Short term insurance industry is ESSENTIAL!

Min. 5 years experience of delivering Business Intelligence projects using Microsoft & Informatica tools, Visualization Tools (SSRS, Power BI).

5 years+ experience in cloud computing infrastructure (e.g., MS Azure, Amazon Web Services etc) and considerations for scalable, distributed systems

5 years experience delivering business capabilities in the short-term insurance business, including hands on experience in the development and design of functional and non-functional technical specifications for complex systems

Deep knowledge of contemporary architectural principles across the data architectural domain

Understanding of the enterprise architecture to ensure on-going alignment, driving the technical roadmap for key applications and platforms.

Knowledge of different SDLC Methodologies, preferably Agile

Ability to produce solutions using: Microsoft SQL Integration Services, MS SQL Analysis Services, MS SQL Reporting Services, MS PowerBI, Qlikview, and Informatica (Power-center & PWX CDC)

