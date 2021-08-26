Front End Developer

Our Client, A Giant in the IT Consultanting Industry is seeking the Expertise of an Angular Front End Developer within the e-commerce space to join their dynamic team.

Requirements:

Minimum 6 year’s work experience as an AngularJS developer

Designing and developing userinterfaces using AngularJS best practice.

Procient in Fully Responsive Web Applications

Procient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks,

AngularJS.

Able to design, build and maintain high performance, reusable and reliable code and unit tests

Minimum Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar.

Experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications.

e-Commerce experience

Experience writing code that interacts with a complex back-end through RESTful APIs Excellent communication skills.

Should this speak and match your skill set?

Hurry on, let us get your application across !!!

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

CSS

HTML

MV-VM

MVC

AngularJS

Code

Web API

RESTful API

e-Commerce

MVC frameworks

Javascript Framework

Front-end

React

Reactjs

React Native

Front-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

