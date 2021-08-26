Front End Developer

Aug 26, 2021

Our Client, A Giant in the IT Consultanting Industry is seeking the Expertise of an Angular Front End Developer within the e-commerce space to join their dynamic team.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 6 year’s work experience as an AngularJS developer
  • Designing and developing userinterfaces using AngularJS best practice.
  • Procient in Fully Responsive Web Applications
  • Procient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
  • Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks,
  • AngularJS.
  • Able to design, build and maintain high performance, reusable and reliable code and unit tests

Minimum Qualification and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar.
  • Experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications.
  • e-Commerce experience
  • Experience writing code that interacts with a complex back-end through RESTful APIs Excellent communication skills.

Should this speak and match your skill set?

Hurry on, let us get your application across !!!

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • MV-VM
  • MVC
  • AngularJS
  • Code
  • Web API
  • RESTful API
  • e-Commerce
  • MVC frameworks
  • Javascript Framework
  • Front-end
  • React
  • Reactjs
  • React Native
  • Front-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position