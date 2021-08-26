Our Client, A Giant in the IT Consultanting Industry is seeking the Expertise of an Angular Front End Developer within the e-commerce space to join their dynamic team.
Requirements:
- Minimum 6 year’s work experience as an AngularJS developer
- Designing and developing userinterfaces using AngularJS best practice.
- Procient in Fully Responsive Web Applications
- Procient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
- Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks,
- AngularJS.
- Able to design, build and maintain high performance, reusable and reliable code and unit tests
Minimum Qualification and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar.
- Experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications.
- e-Commerce experience
- Experience writing code that interacts with a complex back-end through RESTful APIs Excellent communication skills.
Should this speak and match your skill set?
Hurry on, let us get your application across !!!
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- CSS
- HTML
- MV-VM
- MVC
- AngularJS
- Code
- Web API
- RESTful API
- e-Commerce
- MVC frameworks
- Javascript Framework
- Front-end
- React
- Reactjs
- React Native
- Front-end Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years