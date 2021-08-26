Intermediate Web Designer with Java Script and Angular Skills – 1306S Evdb at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a UX (user experience) resource that isresponsible for responsive design of solution [URL Removed] is for a long term fixed Contract with Remote / Office rotational work possible (due to lockdown regulations) The design and UX (user experience) resource is responsible for responsive design of solution frontends based on the customer requirements received. This includes the building of the HTML front end. Designs should provide a premium user experience.Minimum Requirements
- Practical system knowledge of at least 3+ years
- Diploma in Graphic Design and/or Multimedia General IT and software development knowledge
- Java Script and Angular Skills
- Gulp.js/Grunt.js
- Angular (ng-router, UI Router, ng-resource) is mandatory.
- Working with JSON is mandatory
- Web Services
- Version Control and other developing tools, e.g. GIT
- Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Knowledge of CSS processors such as LESS, SCSS, etc.
- Knowledge of CSS and JavaScript Frameworks, e.g. Bootstrap, jQuery, etc.
- Experience with design applications such as Adobe photoshop and Illustrator is beneficial
- Experience with responsive and adaptive design
- SEO principles is beneficial
Familiar with:
- Business processanalysis & translating to functional specs
- Translating functional specs to technical specs
- Database design