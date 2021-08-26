Intermediate Web Designer with Java Script and Angular Skills – 1306S Evdb at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a UX (user experience) resource that isresponsible for responsive design of solution [URL Removed] is for a long term fixed Contract with Remote / Office rotational work possible (due to lockdown regulations) The design and UX (user experience) resource is responsible for responsive design of solution frontends based on the customer requirements received. This includes the building of the HTML front end. Designs should provide a premium user experience.Minimum Requirements

Practical system knowledge of at least 3+ years

Diploma in Graphic Design and/or Multimedia General IT and software development knowledge

Java Script and Angular Skills

Gulp.js/Grunt.js

Angular (ng-router, UI Router, ng-resource) is mandatory.

Working with JSON is mandatory

Web Services

Version Control and other developing tools, e.g. GIT

Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Knowledge of CSS processors such as LESS, SCSS, etc.

Knowledge of CSS and JavaScript Frameworks, e.g. Bootstrap, jQuery, etc.

Experience with design applications such as Adobe photoshop and Illustrator is beneficial

Experience with responsive and adaptive design

SEO principles is beneficial

Familiar with:

Business processanalysis & translating to functional specs

Translating functional specs to technical specs

Database design

