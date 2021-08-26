iOCO expands in the UK

iOCO has expanded its international presence in the UK and Europe.

The move is in line with iOCO’s strategic digital expansion over the past few years, with the organisation continually enhancing its offerings in order to better support customer needs.

“We have delivered ICT services and solutions to customers in the UK and Europe for more than 10 years, and with a growing customer base, we felt that the time was right to grow our local presence. Even in today’s climate of video calls and remote support, we believe that the personal touch is essential to allowing our partners and customers to get the most out of our solutions, and having a local presence is an important element in achieving this customer-centric approach,” says Richard Vester, cluster executive: UK & Europe at iOCO International.

“The same method of constantly growing and expanding our skills and offerings has proven extremely effective in ensuring that customers get the right solutions to meet their needs. Now that we have a bigger local presence, we believe we are ideally placed to grow our simplified, agile, unique, end-to-end advisory, implementation and next-gen managed services.”

Vester adds that since its inception in 2008, iOCO has seen steady growth, with an increasing number of high-profile clients. “We believe that our approach of helping customers understand their challenges, and then building solutions to meet those challenges, resonates with organisations looking to speed up their digital transformation journeys,” he says.

iOCO offers a comprehensive set of consulting services and market leading solutions that range from software development, security and cloud platform management, to test automation, APIs, microservices, integrating solutions and more. The company has partnered with leading vendors like AWS, Micro Focus and Splunk, to name a few, to provide an interconnected ecosystem that works with, and across, all areas of the business to meet every organisation’s needs.

“Whether your business requires innovation to respond to a changing environment, or software designed at speed and scale, we can support with distributed teams and robust software ecosystems. We are constantly expanding our expertise and skills to provide customers with solutions that give them peace of mind in their digital journey ” Vester says.