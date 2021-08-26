Lunga Siyo is new Telkom Consumer CEO

Telkom has appointed Lunga Siyo as the new CEO of Telkom Consumer effective 1 October 2021.

Siyo will take over from Serame Taukobong when Taukobong assumes the position of group CEO-designate.

Siyo joined Telkom just over three years ago and led the introduction of Telkom’s value propositions in fintech, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko comments: “As CEO of Telkom Small and Medium Business, Lunga supported the transition of Yellow Pages from a print to a digital business.

“Lunga’s experience in mobile and financial services make him ideally placed to lead Telkom Consumer as it builds on its data led strategy to unlock revenue streams of the future,” Maseko adds.