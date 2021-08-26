Senior BI Developer

Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking for a Senior BI Developer to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to Company processes, standards, and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards, and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

Experience and requirements

Completed IT/BSc degree required

5 years BI Development experience

T-SQL, ETL and SSIS experience

Working knowledge of Software development within SDLC

Unit Testing

Data modelling and design of database structures

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

T_SQL

ETL

SSIS

Data modelling

BI

Learn more/Apply for this position