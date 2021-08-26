Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking for a Senior BI Developer to be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to Company processes, standards, and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.
- Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed
- Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise
- Estimate development timelines based on business requirements
- Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards, and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes
- Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found
- Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects
- Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.
- Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary
- Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures
Experience and requirements
- Completed IT/BSc degree required
- 5 years BI Development experience
- T-SQL, ETL and SSIS experience
- Working knowledge of Software development within SDLC
- Unit Testing
- Data modelling and design of database structures
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
Desired Skills:
- T_SQL
- ETL
- SSIS
- Data modelling
- BI