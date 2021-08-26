Senior C# Developer at BET Software

BET Software is looking for a savvy Senior Software Developer with excellent communication skills and driven to build high-quality systems, who will be able to perform in a fast-paced environment to develop and manage solutions for our online and offline betting platforms. The Senior Software Developer might have to partake in many project-related activities.

This role will be an exciting opportunity to elevate your software development career, whilst being empowered to lead, learn and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology and broaden your software development skills. When joining our all-star team, you will be empowered to lead, learn and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. We value the skills, talent and perspective that you will bring to the team.

What We Expect of You;

Writing and coding individual programs or providing an entirely new software resource.

Actively contribute to design and planning meetings, discussions and documentation

Identify and establish objectives for self and team.

Deliver solutions that facilitate the accomplishments of specified tasks and objectives comprehensively yet excluding unnecessary steps

Work closely with analysts, designers and staff to ensure the user/s of the solution can achieve specified goals with effectiveness, efficiency and satisfaction

Testing the product in controlled, real situations before going live

Preparation of training manuals for users

Ensure the user/s of the solution can achieve specified goals with effectiveness, efficiency and satisfaction

To complete tasks assigned to you in a good and timely manner.

Study and broaden your knowledge of technologies and frameworks.

Clear and articulated collaboration with the team members.

Perform troubleshooting and effectively resolve issues to increase solution stability and reduce intervention required over time

Skills and Experience:

At least 8 years experience within a commercial development environment.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar field.

Demonstrated leadership skills.

SQL Experience

Detailed knowledge of the SDLC and management of software projects.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Experience in document stores such as Couchbase / Mongo would be advantageous.

Experience in Message Brokers such as RabbitMQ / Kafka / Red Panda would be advantageous.

Your ability to critically analyse business requirements, navigate through existing software, manage complex architectural platforms, take ownership of your work base and release new versions of software consistently will be crucial to your success.

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Development

C# Web Development

.NET

ASP.NET

MVC

SOLID

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

BET Software is an innovative software solution provider disrupting global markets with our vanguard software solutions. The company is made up of enthusiastic, accountable and innovative team members who are committed to service excellence. Our team of highly skilled software engineers build world-class software solutions and systems while providing exceptional 24/7 support and customer service. If that sounds like a culture you’d thrive in, then we are excited to hear from you.

Our developers are innovative problem solvers. You will join a team of software engineering experts who will upskill you in;

– Angular JS

– Node JS

– React JS

– C#

– Net

– .NetCore

– Github

– Nginx

– Docker

…and a whole lot of technologies that deliver world-class products and solutions. We pride ourselves, on always staying relevant in an ever-changing world of work.

