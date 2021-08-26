Senior C# Developer – Pretoria – R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join a leading Betting platform dominating the international industry!
Their banking and payments arm are looking for Developer with a deep understanding of Software Engineering to join their team!
Ideally, someone with key experience in banking and mobile money. You will produce quality code across all projects while working in a fast paced and challenging environment.
This team is on a mission to disrupt the way IT development is seen.
This is a Semi-remote setup. When you are in the office, you will find yourself enjoying a warm hearty meal while playing a chilled game of Fifa alongside your colleagues.
Requirements:
- 7+ years’ experience in C# development Microsoft Stack
- Knowledge and experience in .Net 5, .Net Core, Web API, WCF/ Swagger and SQL
- Expertise in modern JavaScript Tools such as Angular/ React/ Vue
- Experience in Agile Practices
- Experience in Azure or AWS (advantageous)
Qualification:
- IT related qualification
Reference Number for this position is RS51923 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net 5
- .Net Core
- Web API
- WCF/ Swagger
- SQL
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma