SENIOR C# FULL STACK DEVELOPER FOR TOP FINANCIAL HUB @ R1.1MIL PA (REMOTE JHB BASED WORK) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK in at a Global Wealth & Investment Management hub who are looking for Senior C# Full Stack Developers, skilled in Angular 10. This awesome team have big growth plans after a recent acquisition by a UK-based company!
You will join a down-to-earth bunch of technically sound developers all working remotely making mission critical investments accessible; creating new Software; & building products directly impacting user experience! By Nature, they are looking for a problem solver at heart who has good attention to detail!
This is what you need:
- 8+ years key experience as an avid coder working the Microsoft Stack – C#, .NET Core
- You have good experience developing RESTful API’s in either C#, .NET Core or NodeJS
- On the Front-end: Angular10, AngularJS, ASP.NET MVC3, HTML, CSS
- Databases: MongoDB, Microsoft SQL, Oracle
- Dev Tools: Visual Studio, Jenkins, Azure DevOps
- Other: Redis, Google Analytics, Git , Selenium, Power Automate, UX experience
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in IT is a big plus
