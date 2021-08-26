Senior .NET Developer

Remote, offices in Cape Town for those who prefer the office

A FinTech company has experienced exceptional growth and is growing their development teams. They have a platform build in .Net and hosted on the cloud that uses Machine Learning and predictive analytics to support their clients.

The company is an established business with a start up feel who are passionate about supporting their clients through quality and innovation

Their platform is the market leader. The team seeks a motivated senior Developer to join their young, vibrant Engineering team. The successful candidate will be required to contribute towards system architecture, technical decision making, planning and development of platform features and advance our platform to the next phase of operation and functionality. The application incorporates all aspects from multiple API integrations with other fintech platforms to advanced business logic around risking, pricing and machine learning prediction for quick turnarounds on their services.

Since this is a Senior role, you will be required to mentor junior Developers and be an active member of code reviewing sessions. Furthermore, taking responsibility for project delivery (individual and team) and system maintenance.

This role will expose you to several aspects of software development, service provider integrations, full stack technologies, project responsibility and team mentorship.

Responsibilities will include:

Extend and maintain existing and new software systems on the company’s platform (and/or white labelled/partner platforms)

Project scheduling, planning reporting and analysis tasks

Planning, estimating, and continuously improving code quality, system design and processes

Work with the business to understand and implement complex requirements

Technical advice and system architecture

Mentorship of more junior team members

Technology research and keeping a constant eye on changing industry ideas and practices, and monitoring emerging technologies

Participation in technical architecture/problem resolution sessions

Work in an agile environment, assisting in the move towards Continuous Deployment

The Skills and Experience We’re Looking For:

A relevant tertiary level qualification (BSc in Computer Science, BTech, BEng), or equivalent

Honours and/or master’s degree an added advantage

6+ years’ experience in object-oriented development (Preferably C# MVC)

Solid experience in test-driven development

Exposure to front-end scripting technologies (JavaScript, jQuery, React)

Exposure to micro-services and/or service-oriented architecture

Exposure to cloud-based environments (Preferably Azure)

Exposure to database design

Exposure to Agile development

Exposure to source control (e.g Git)

Desired Skills:

C# MVC

object-oriented development

Javascript

Jquery

React

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

