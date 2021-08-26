Senior RPA Process Engineer (RPA) & C#/SQL – CENTURION / Semi Remote @ R1.2mil p/a at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN Here’s a team of devs that craft Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) software by combining RPA, ML, + AI powered cognitive services to drive their clients forward. Their work is up and coming; & they are looking for someone special to get the job done!

You will be entrenched in modernizing systems; automating processes, bespoke development & lots of integration type work. You will work on abstract problems + bounce ideas among a team of craftsmen who will also feel like family.

Their RPA tech is award-winning & their environment will enable you to learn + allow you the freedom / autonomy to be the best version of your-dev-self

This is what you need to secure an interview:

5-10 years process engineering and implementation experience

You have a solid 5 years’ experience in workflow or digital process design

Deep exp in XML, JSON, Power BI, SQL (Design, Extraction and Queries and Dashboard build)

Programming Knowledge or experience (Language agnostic)

Exceptional analytical + problem-solving abilities

By nature, you are focused, motivated & driven. You are Goal orientated + strive for excellence

You master new technologies easily

Qualifications:

An IT Related Degree/Diploma with good grades in HG Mathematics

