Senior RPA Process Engineer (RPA) & C#/SQL – CENTURION / Semi Remote @ R1.2mil p/a at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN Here’s a team of devs that craft Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) software by combining RPA, ML, + AI powered cognitive services to drive their clients forward. Their work is up and coming; & they are looking for someone special to get the job done!
You will be entrenched in modernizing systems; automating processes, bespoke development & lots of integration type work. You will work on abstract problems + bounce ideas among a team of craftsmen who will also feel like family.
Their RPA tech is award-winning & their environment will enable you to learn + allow you the freedom / autonomy to be the best version of your-dev-self
This is what you need to secure an interview:
- 5-10 years process engineering and implementation experience
- You have a solid 5 years’ experience in workflow or digital process design
- Deep exp in XML, JSON, Power BI, SQL (Design, Extraction and Queries and Dashboard build)
- Programming Knowledge or experience (Language agnostic)
- Exceptional analytical + problem-solving abilities
- By nature, you are focused, motivated & driven. You are Goal orientated + strive for excellence
- You master new technologies easily
Qualifications:
- An IT Related Degree/Diploma with good grades in HG Mathematics
Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a Permanent position based in Centurion, consulting to clients offering [URL Removed] per annum cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- XML
- JSON
- Power BI
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree