System Analyst

Aug 26, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Relevant Computer Science or Information Technology or related qualification
  • At least 2-3 years experience in Software Engineering/Development (essential)
  • Exposure to system testing (essential)
  • Exposure to diverse IT solution implementation in a variety of environments, system maintenance and system analysis (desirable)
  • Experience in continuous delivery & deployment (desirable)

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Analyse the integrity of system requirements and perform impact assessments to ensure that relevant systems operate in accordance with business expectations.
  • Create and maintain functional requirements specifications for relevant systems to ensure systems run as needed.
  • Work with business stakeholders, architects, developers, and business analysts to understand system requirements and the system landscape to ensure alignment to business expectations.
  • Ensure adequate unit tests are performed for all configuration and development tasks and ensure results are successful.
  • Keep abreast of business changes and internal system developments to ensure that all new processes align to best practices and system architecture.
  • Identify, investigate, and analyse system problems and propose relevant and documented solutions that resolve any apparent conflicts.
  • Monitor system stability in order identify errors and liaise with the relevant stakeholder to investigate, assess the impact, and recommend sustainable solutions for resolution.
  • Monitor and maintain system processes and data integrity, ensuring that system is functioning optimally.
  • Investigate and propose process optimisation opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.
  • Assist in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements and partner with stakeholders to mitigate these.
  • Assist with logged support issues (rotational basis).

Competencies:

  • Examining Information
  • Developing Expertise
  • Making Decisions
  • Documenting Facts
  • Providing Insights
  • Producing Output
  • Interpreting Data
  • Articulating Information

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension

Learn more/Apply for this position