System Analyst

Experience and Qualifications:
- Relevant Computer Science or Information Technology or related qualification
- At least 2-3 years experience in Software Engineering/Development (essential)
- Exposure to system testing (essential)
- Exposure to diverse IT solution implementation in a variety of environments, system maintenance and system analysis (desirable)
- Experience in continuous delivery & deployment (desirable)
Responsibilities and work output:
- Analyse the integrity of system requirements and perform impact assessments to ensure that relevant systems operate in accordance with business expectations.
- Create and maintain functional requirements specifications for relevant systems to ensure systems run as needed.
- Work with business stakeholders, architects, developers, and business analysts to understand system requirements and the system landscape to ensure alignment to business expectations.
- Ensure adequate unit tests are performed for all configuration and development tasks and ensure results are successful.
- Keep abreast of business changes and internal system developments to ensure that all new processes align to best practices and system architecture.
- Identify, investigate, and analyse system problems and propose relevant and documented solutions that resolve any apparent conflicts.
- Monitor system stability in order identify errors and liaise with the relevant stakeholder to investigate, assess the impact, and recommend sustainable solutions for resolution.
- Monitor and maintain system processes and data integrity, ensuring that system is functioning optimally.
- Investigate and propose process optimisation opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.
- Assist in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements and partner with stakeholders to mitigate these.
- Assist with logged support issues (rotational basis).
Competencies:
- Examining Information
- Developing Expertise
- Making Decisions
- Documenting Facts
- Providing Insights
- Producing Output
- Interpreting Data
- Articulating Information
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension