Tessian selects Nclose as its first SA channel partner

Nclose has become Tessian’s first South African channel partner.

Tessian has recently developed its new channel-based model that’s exclusively for partners that add value and support to customers on a commercial level, and that meets the organisations rigorous membership criteria.

“Tessian has a significant South African market share, in fact South Africa is one of their biggest markets outside of the UK and US,” says Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director at Nclose. “The company’s solution is smart and relevant, providing intelligent prevention of accidental data loss and data exfiltration over email using machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities.

“It’s a perfect fit for our organisation and adds immense value to our clients and our strategic growth as we continue to expand our offering to a growing list of clients, both locally and abroad.”

Tessian uses advanced technology to understand employee behaviors on email, and provides visibility into human security risk and automatically prevents security threats, while continuously driving employees toward secure email behavior through in-the-moment security training.

“Tessian’s decision to adopt a channel-based model and to only deal with partners that add value and support to customers is a perfect fit for our organisation,” says Osler. “Trusted solutions that provide our customers with relevant answers to their cybersecurity problems are our bread and butter, and we add value with our expertise and commitment to providing customers with ongoing insights and support. Partnering with Tessian was an easy decision to make.”

Matt Smith, chief strategy officer at Tessian, says: “To stay secure and comply with today’s data regulations, you need full understanding and visibility of human layer risks in your organization. Because people make mistakes, break the rules and can be hacked. In partnership with Nclose, we can better support businesses in South Africa overcoming the challenges they face with DLP and email security, providing next-gen solutions that actually work in preventing data breaches caused by human error and improving employee security behaviors – all without burdening the SOC team.”