Analyst Developer: Front End(Cape Town and Johannesburg) X5 at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications
Experience
- 5 years’ proven experience in software development
OR
- More than 6 years’ proven experience in software development
- Experience in the following development languages:
- SQL 2005 and higher
- .Net (C#)
- Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- XAML
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Systems Analysis and Design
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility
- Analysing
- Analysing_Critical Thinking
- Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
- Analysing_Reading Effectively
- Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
- Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
- Analysing_Thinking Broadly
- Analysing_Using Math
- Analysing_Working with Financial Information
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise
- Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.