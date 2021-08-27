Analyst Developer: Front End(Cape Town and Johannesburg) X5 at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

OR

More than 6 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher .Net (C#) Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) XAML OO Development Methodologies An understanding of SOA.



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity

Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles

Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility

Analysing

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Analysing_Using Math

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Applying Expertise and Technology

Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise

Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

