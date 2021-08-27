Data Engineer – Centurion – up to R500k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Leading financial services group listed on the JSE is currently looking for a Data Engineer to join their phenomenal team.

You will be responsible for creating data pipelines to support downstream data delivery; engineer cloud-first solutions in the Amazon Web Services cloud and have an understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build & deployment pipelines in GitLab.

An interest in machine learning and advanced analytics, and the development of data pipelines in support thereof will secure this position. If this sounds like your cup of tea, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Computer Science or Information Systems

Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.

Good database design skills and an understanding of data warehousing techniques and approaches.

Microsoft SQL Server

Oracle

MongoDB

Amazon S3

Windows and Linux file systems (Excel, delimited files, etc.)

HTTP APIs

SFTP sites

Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services

Microsoft PowerBI

Microsoft Excel

Reference Number for this position is NN53590 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of up to R500K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

