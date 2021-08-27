Insights Analyst at WebHelp UK

Webhelp is looking for a highly motivated team player with strong leadership skills, to join our dynamic team as an Insight Analyst in our dynamic Durban [URL Removed] be joining our fun-loving global community of more than 85,000 passionate people who work across 160 locations in over 50 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

In this role, you’ll be required to support the development, implementation and delivery of analytical insight on strategic client accounts. You’ll drive, create and support the implementation of practical, measurable and successful operational solutions based on structured analytical [URL Removed] need to have an analytical way of thinking and know how to work methodologically and efficiently. Your organisation skills will benefit you, while your ability to work well under pressure and strong numeracy skills is sure to aid in your [URL Removed] this your moment and apply today!

What you’ll be doing

– Delivering innovative and value-adding analysis, insight and presentations to clients

– Achieving key objectives through an analytically led insight approach

– Understanding use of segmentation and predictive modelling techniques, gained in a customer marketing, credit risk, or process improvement area

– Working with key stakeholders to drive solutions that deliver tangible improvements in performance

– Supporting operations and the wider business in achieving key objectives through an analytically led insight approach

– Displaying a high degree of subject matter expertise in areas of specialisation (R&R analytics, R&P analytics, demand control, CX)

– Working closely with colleagues in the business insights, planning and solutions teams to ensure opportunities are appropriately designed and subsequently tracked through effective monitoring of advisor and customer behaviour

– Delivering a high level of subject matter expertise advice based on analytics to guide account strategies and tactics

– Proactively challenging status quo with the ability to persuade others to accept alternative views through discussion, reasoning and explanation

– Ensuring opportunities, through analysis of trends, KPIs and applicable analytical techniques, are appropriately designed and subsequently tracked through effective monitoring of advisor and customer behaviours

– Identify opportunities to improve and develop analytically based solutions to drive revenue, maximise efficiency and deliver excellent customer service within a high quality compliance environment

What You’ll need

– Experience in using BI and analysis tools (e.g. PBI, SQL, SAS, SPSS, Portrait, Qlikview or similar) to manipulate and analyse large volumes of data is advantageous

– Demonstrable methodological approach to problem solving and analytics

– Excellent planning skills

– Customer Management experience (preferable)

– Innovative problem solving skills

– Proven understanding of fundamental statistical analytical techniques (Process Analytical skills such as Six Sigma or Prince 2 would be advantageous)

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our [URL Removed] applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers today.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

Learn more/Apply for this position