Our Client, Montego, a market leader in the South African Pet Food Industry, is looking for a focused, motivated, and driven IT Systems Administrator to assist with the installation and configurations of our expanding network and related infrastructure. The individual will be based at Montego Pet Nutrition head office in Graaff-Reinet.The individual must be able to demonstrate the following abilities:
- Take ownership and responsibility to complete projects and tasks as determined by his/her manager
- Install physical network components related to the WAN, LAN and WIFI networks
- Troubleshooting and resolving issues on the network
- Installing operating systems such as Windows, Linux or macOS. WINTEL background with a good understanding of server systems
- Good understanding of basic network protocols such as TCP/IP, DNS, FTP and SMTP among others
- Perform regular maintenance of the network and systems in accordance with the maintenance schedule as determined by the Infrastructure Manager
- Good understanding of networking and computing principals and concepts
- Create and update Technical Design and Architecture documentation and diagrams
- Oversee and boost the connectivity and performance of the network and server systems
- Microsoft 365 (Office and Teams), Azure, SharePoint and Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations
- Microsoft Server Operating Systems
- Hypervisor and Hybrid Cloud concepts and technologies
- Backup and disaster recovery concepts and technologies
Minimum Requirements:
- National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems or equivalent
- Relevant certification such as CCNA, N+, MCSE or equivalent
- Minimum of 5 years working experience in a similar role
- Experience in a manufacturing environment would be advantageous
- Excellent communication, analytical, and organizational skills
- Possess a positive work ethics
- Willing to relocate
Salary is a basic of R23 000 including benefits which includes a provident fund and choice of medical aid/insurance.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Systems
- Administrator