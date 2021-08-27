Java Developer at Reverside

Intermediate – Senior Java Developers

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with3 – 5+yearssolid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job brief:

The Java Developer will join the Dev team translating the intoexecutable code without errors; finding effective software solutions to technical issues. The role ensures that the application performs the functions as required by business releasing source code with zero defects. The role also extends to the coaching and development of other Developers during the code review process to understand and apply the coding standards.

Responsibilities:

Implement the technical specification using the relevant development language.

Produce source code by applying the technical standards and referencing systems exposed.

Consulting with the BA and Architect teams on technical issues encountered.

Document logic and comments inside code.

Documentation of database structure, rule changes and updating configuration files.

Conduct unit testing, review error logs as well as review and correct defects found.

Participate in the process of reviewing code for consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries as well as reusable aspects of the application.

Coaching and team collaboration with other Developers to instil an understanding and application of the coding standards.

Perform defect root cause analysis by responding to the Incidents team, logging issues appropriately and conducting preliminary analysis.

Education and Experience:

Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in information systems or computer science),

Matric with English and Mathematics.

Experience in source code development for either or both Back-end or Front-end.

Experience working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes).

Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, database structure design, technical change control.

Experience in open source technologies (Atlassian Suite), DevOps including Agile methodology.

Strong documentation skills in technical and architecture specifications.

Technical Skills:

Back-end developers

JavaSpring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)

Camunda or similar

SOAP, REST, JSON

CI/CD

Maven/Gradle

Front-end developers

Angular 8+

TypeScript

Bootstrap

Material

Nebular

Ngrx

Nx

Html

CSS/SCSS

Npm/Yarn

Competencies:

Business writing skills

Software development within the SDLC

Solution architecture

Process mapping

Entity diagram mapping

Software testing pack design

Functional testing

Excellent communication skills

Customer service orientation

Results orientation

Conflict resolution

Negotiation skills

Time management

