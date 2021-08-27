Mitsumi opens six new African offices

Mitsumi Distribution will be expanding the company’s presence with the opening of new offices in 6 Francophone African countries – Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali and DRC.

It will also open another five full-fledged offices in Chad, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Gabon and Mitsumi will have representative offices covering the whole Francophone African countries by the end of the year – to better serve and support the region.

Mitsumi has won the distribution rights for leading telco brands such as Samsung, Infinix and Tecno. It has also as received distribution rights from Lenovo.

Chintan Vyas, regional sales head of Mitsumi, says: “The opening of our new offices provides us with an important gateway to the West African market, and to support the company’s accelerated business momentum and vision. It also marks a major milestone for Mitsumi, as we are now stronger than ever with our presence in 18 countries across Middle East and Africa.”