Network Security Specialist

Aug 27, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • TIL certification (advantageous)
  • Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
  • Minimum 6 years experience in an operations environment

Level of experience required:

  • Expert (1116)

Minimum qualification required:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree

Role tasks:

  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
  • ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Generic Technical / Functional skills

  • Deep ITSM knowledge
  • Experience in Operations and structure teams
  • Functional knowledge
  • Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in company processes
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
  • AGILE Project Management knowledge
  • JAVA and SAP BW know how beneficial
  • Quality Management
  • Mentoring
  • Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.
  • ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).

Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • Professional experience in Network Security at large companies.
  • Knowledge of current network architectures, solutions and trends
  • Knowledge of current network architectures, solutions and trends
  • Trend Micro TippingPoint Expert Certification (a must)
  • Network Security Certification (a must)

Soft skills:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Additional Requirements (if applicable):

  • German speaking beneficial

Learn more/Apply for this position