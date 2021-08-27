Network Security Specialist

Minimum years of experience:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- TIL certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
- Minimum 6 years experience in an operations environment
Level of experience required:
- Expert (1116)
Minimum qualification required:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
Role tasks:
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
- ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Deep ITSM knowledge
- Experience in Operations and structure teams
- Functional knowledge
- Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in company processes
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
- AGILE Project Management knowledge
- JAVA and SAP BW know how beneficial
- Quality Management
- Mentoring
- Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.
- ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Professional experience in Network Security at large companies.
- Knowledge of current network architectures, solutions and trends
- Trend Micro TippingPoint Expert Certification (a must)
- Network Security Certification (a must)
Soft skills:
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Additional Requirements (if applicable):
- German speaking beneficial