NoSQL Database Administrator

NoSQL Database Administrator

Cape Town

Long term renewable contract

Purpose of the Job

This position involves providing database administration support of the infrastructure for the data and databases for a new project. The person will work very closely with the software vendor in order to be able to support solution. The technology stack includes Linux servers, Hadoop servers, Postgres, a propriety NoSQL database. The person will have to do daily operational support of these databases as well as engage with developers to gain an understanding of the solution in order to provide quality support.

Job Objectives

To work with software vendor for knowledge transfer

Engage with software vendor to get a detailed understanding of how the data / database needs to be managed.

Produce documentation so that other DBAs are able to provide support of the system.

Understand how data access/auditing is done.

Understand how data backup / recovery is implemented.

To carry out database administration tasks ensuring data is available, protected and recoverable

Perform daily health checks for databases and resolve any issues identified.

Ensure database backups are scheduled and completing successfully.

Verify backups are valid by testing restore process regularly.

Monitor databases so that capacity constraints can be mitigated by timeous provisioning of resources.

Close incidents within SLA.

Execute database changes according to change management process.

Assist developers with any database issues.

To ensure information security and regulatory compliance

Ensuring system security meets regulatory compliance.

Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans and patching.

Qualifications

Grade 12

Industry Certification: AWS / Azure certification

MongoDB or Cassandra or Hadoop certification

Experience

3+ Years’ experience in managing all aspects of at least one NoSQL database management systems from installation, configuration, backup management and security. For example, Mongo DB, Cassandra, other.

3+ Years’ experience in administering one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as MySQL or Postgres

3+ Years’ experience working with services in Azure and / or AWS

3+ Years’ exposure to one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Hadoop, Hbase

Knowledge and Skills

4+ Years general understanding of database management concepts

3+ Years’ proficiency with installing, configuring, administering, using and benchmarking NoSQL solutions.

3+ Years basic familiarity with Linux operating system

3+ Years’ experience in engineering and/or administering NoSQL infrastructure

3+ Year’s proficiency with one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Cassandra, Hadoop, Hbase, MongoDB

3+ Year’s proficiency with some of the common developer tool sets such as Java, XML, JSON, REST, Shell, Perl and etc.

must be based in Cape Town

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

