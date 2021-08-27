Senior Business Analyst at BET Software

We are searching for a highly driven Senior Business Analyst, who will lead their ‘tribe’ and peers by providing strategic business analysis services to stakeholders. As the chief, you will be the liaison between the customer community and Technical Development Team. Your close collaboration with developers will provide necessary guidance to testers during the QA process. This role is responsible for eliciting, analysing, validating, specifying, verifying, and managing the business needs of the project stakeholders, including customers and end users.

The successful incumbent will work closely with business units, developing new business strategies and models. You should also be able to utilise the monthly reports to identify business needs, supporting subject matter experts and technical resources.

Minimum requirements:

A Degree in IT/Computer Science or relevant.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in business analysis or the Data Analytics environment.

Extensive experience working on large scale projects, preferably in the IT industry as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business.

Highly competent verbal and written communication skills.

Advantageous:

Data Management – Must have proficiency with SQL and understanding of database design principles.

Data Analysis – Must have proficiency with PowerBI, SQL Server Reporting Services, OLAP Cubes or similar data visualization tools.

Skills and competencies:

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) and relationship building skills.

Exceptional innovation/creativity and the capability to develop and nurture.

Strong research and presentation skills.

Capability to work under pressure in a fast-paced, growing environment.

Resilience and forward-thinking mindset (ability to be resourceful).

Must have attention to detail and take accountability.

Desired Skills:

Sql Server

data visualization

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

BET Software is one of the most diverse betting software providers in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing reliable and user-friendly betting software on a global scale, while supporting incredibly large transactional volumes in a fast-paced industry.

Our All-Star Team of fearless developers build top-class software solutions and systems while providing exceptional 24/7 support and customer service. We continually strive to master the unknown and we never stop learning and pushing the limits to achieve our goals. Our Team are encouraged to take advantage of our awesome learning and development programmes, various opportunities for growth and well-deserved incentives.

We are growing at an exponential rate, and we are on a huge recruitment drive to attract more All-Stars to our Team. Interested? There’s a lot we can’t predict in this business, but one thing is certain: you’ll never be bored.

