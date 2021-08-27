Senior Business Analyst – Sandton – up to R900k Per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An innovative insurance provider offering innovative financial services products seeks to utilize the services of an Intermediate Business Analyst.

The role requires an individual who is ready to be responsible for the design, improvement and maintenance of Business Processes and System Solutions.

Do not miss out on this fantastic opportunity. APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

BA or BCom Degree

6+ years of relevant experience

UML (Essential)

CBAP (Certification) Essential

SQL

Analysis and Modelling of processes

Business Process Modelling

Reference Number for this position is NN53466 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position