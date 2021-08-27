Senior C# Full Stack Developer

Minimum years of experience:
- +6 years experience in as a Software Engineer
- +2 years experience with Public Cloud platforms
Level of experience required:
- Senior
Minimum qualification required:
- IT degree or diploma
Qualifications – Advantage:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
Role tasks:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Technical knowledge – Required:
- Strong competency in JavaScript Frameworks preferably Angular
- Well versed in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- At least 4 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web based authentication.
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM. Technical knowledge – Advantage:
- Experience with Kubernetes is a big plus
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps
- Experience with MS Azure Services:
- IoT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- Function Applications etc.
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
Soft skills:
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently
- SELF STARTER.
- Strong problem solving capabilities are required
- Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationall