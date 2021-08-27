Senior C# Full Stack Developer

Aug 27, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • +6 years experience in as a Software Engineer
  • +2 years experience with Public Cloud platforms

Level of experience required:

  • Senior

Minimum qualification required:

  • IT degree or diploma

Qualifications – Advantage:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

Role tasks:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • Technical knowledge – Required:
  • Strong competency in JavaScript Frameworks preferably Angular
  • Well versed in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • At least 4 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with:
    • Azure DevOps
    • Visual Studio IDE
    • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
    • REST
  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
  • Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
  • Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web based authentication.
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM. Technical knowledge – Advantage:
  • Experience with Kubernetes is a big plus
  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps
  • Experience with MS Azure Services:
    • IoT-Hub
    • Event-Hub
    • Service Bus
    • Stream Analytics
    • Function Applications etc.
  • Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Soft skills:

  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
  • Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently
  • SELF STARTER.
  • Strong problem solving capabilities are required
  • Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationall

