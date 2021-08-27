Server Engineer (1st and 2nd Level Support)

The Role: Essential function:
- Day to day tasks include managing service desk tickets
- Skype for Business server monitoring
- monthly skype health reporting
- Distributing calls to relevant team members
- Ensuring SLA is met on tickets that are logged
- Ensuring change controls are logged in the correct manner and closed when work is done
- Creating and maintaining Virtual Machines on Vmware and Hyper-V, Mimecast Administration
- Creating DNS records
- Creating and managing DHCP scopes, Azure exposure will be preferred
- standby once a month, also patching once a month to assist with compliance of servers in environment
- Some experience using SCOM, SCVMM, and SCCM is required.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- 3 Years Skype for Business Essential.
- MCSE 2016 ; Microsoft Certified:Azure Fundamentals.
- Azure Administrator Associate.
- Skilled in: MS AD, Hyper-V, Vmware, CA service desk, HP 3Par, Mimecast and Exchange 2016 or higher, ESET Security, Forticlient EMS, SCOM, SCVMM
Preferred Qualification:
- Skype for Business. MCSE
- Knowledge on Exchange 2016 or higher
- O365
- Mimecast Administration
Experience required:
- Supervisory responsibilities – none Summary/objective??at least 3-4 years working in IT support
- Have good people skills
- Have 3 Years?? experience working on Skype for Business Servers
- Have a good understanding Troubleshooting hardware and software.