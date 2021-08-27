Server Engineer (1st and 2nd Level Support)

Aug 27, 2021

The Role: Essential function:

  • Day to day tasks include managing service desk tickets
  • Skype for Business server monitoring
  • monthly skype health reporting
  • Distributing calls to relevant team members
  • Ensuring SLA is met on tickets that are logged
  • Ensuring change controls are logged in the correct manner and closed when work is done
  • Creating and maintaining Virtual Machines on Vmware and Hyper-V, Mimecast Administration
  • Creating DNS records
  • Creating and managing DHCP scopes, Azure exposure will be preferred
  • standby once a month, also patching once a month to assist with compliance of servers in environment
  • Some experience using SCOM, SCVMM, and SCCM is required.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • 3 Years Skype for Business Essential.
  • MCSE 2016 ; Microsoft Certified:Azure Fundamentals.
  • Azure Administrator Associate.
  • Skilled in: MS AD, Hyper-V, Vmware, CA service desk, HP 3Par, Mimecast and Exchange 2016 or higher, ESET Security, Forticlient EMS, SCOM, SCVMM

Preferred Qualification:

  • Skype for Business. MCSE
  • Knowledge on Exchange 2016 or higher
  • O365
  • Mimecast Administration

Experience required:

  • Supervisory responsibilities – none Summary/objective??at least 3-4 years working in IT support
  • Have good people skills
  • Have 3 Years?? experience working on Skype for Business Servers
  • Have a good understanding Troubleshooting hardware and software.

