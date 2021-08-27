Service Desk Technician at Parvana

Service Desk Technician (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.
With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.
Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.
Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.
Responsibilities:
- Working as part of a team in shifts to ensure a 24/7 support service is available.
- First responder to an incident or service requests that can be logged either via the monitoring system, e-mail or phone call.
- Monitoring the Service Desk application for any new tickets to ensure any ticket is actioned promptly.
- Performing the initial assessment to ensure tickets are prioritized correctly.
- Initial troubleshooting using documented procedures.
- Monitoring and assigning any unallocated tickets to the relevant teams.
- Recognizing and directing unresolved issues to the next level of support.
- Continually reviewing the ticket statuses on the Service Desk application for any old tickets that require an update or can be resolved.
- Follow-up and update technician tickets approaching violations.
- Identifying and suggesting possible improvements on procedures.
KPAs:
- Prompt responses to tickets.
- Log customer queries as tickets on Service Desk.
- Clear and concise communication on tickets.
- Prompt assessment and resolution of incidents or service requests.
- Escalation to appropriate Level 2 support within designated time.
- Perform Health Checks and report to relevant Level 2 support teams.
Skills / Experience:
- Microsoft Office knowledge.
- ITIL Foundation certificate.
- Service Desk knowledge.
- Linux and Oracle database knowledge.
- Service Desk ticket management skills.
- Problem solving skills and ability to implement remedial actions quickly.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills with an ability to liaise with internal and external stakeholders.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]