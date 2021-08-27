My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Finance Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT Tasks
- Developing accounting reports, editing business data, updating, and maintaining systems, and troubleshooting system issues
- Import and export data files from the systems where required and manual uploads or recons of the data
- Monitoring file integration and identifying missing files
- Trouble shooting integration issues and tracing the failover
- Documenting and understanding data flows between finance systems
- Documenting error handling procedures
- Input and insights into design changes to ensure efficiency
- Understanding of finance processes (Accounting, GL, AP, AR, Reconciliations, Month-end, etc.)
- Ability to manage change with stakeholders at all levels
- Leading issue resolution to ensure minimal disruption to the business
Qualifications and experience
- B Bsc (Finance) Information Systems, Bcom, or NQF equivalent
- Strong collaboration and communication skills
- Understanding the integration of systems
- Understanding systems maintenance
- Knowledge of systems reporting
- Analytical skills
- Project management skills
- Deadlines and results driven
- Ability to work under pressure
- Agility
- Problem solving abilities
- Excellent interpersonal skills
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- System implementation
- finance systems
- ERP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric