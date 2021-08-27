Systems Analyst

Aug 27, 2021

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Finance Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT Tasks

  • Developing accounting reports, editing business data, updating, and maintaining systems, and troubleshooting system issues
  • Import and export data files from the systems where required and manual uploads or recons of the data
  • Monitoring file integration and identifying missing files
  • Trouble shooting integration issues and tracing the failover
  • Documenting and understanding data flows between finance systems
  • Documenting error handling procedures
  • Input and insights into design changes to ensure efficiency
  • Understanding of finance processes (Accounting, GL, AP, AR, Reconciliations, Month-end, etc.)
  • Ability to manage change with stakeholders at all levels
  • Leading issue resolution to ensure minimal disruption to the business

Qualifications and experience

  • B Bsc (Finance) Information Systems, Bcom, or NQF equivalent
  • Strong collaboration and communication skills
  • Understanding the integration of systems
  • Understanding systems maintenance
  • Knowledge of systems reporting
  • Analytical skills
  • Project management skills
  • Deadlines and results driven
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Agility
  • Problem solving abilities
  • Excellent interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • System implementation
  • finance systems
  • ERP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

