Systems Analyst

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Finance Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT Tasks

Developing accounting reports, editing business data, updating, and maintaining systems, and troubleshooting system issues

Import and export data files from the systems where required and manual uploads or recons of the data

Monitoring file integration and identifying missing files

Trouble shooting integration issues and tracing the failover

Documenting and understanding data flows between finance systems

Documenting error handling procedures

Input and insights into design changes to ensure efficiency

Understanding of finance processes (Accounting, GL, AP, AR, Reconciliations, Month-end, etc.)

Ability to manage change with stakeholders at all levels

Leading issue resolution to ensure minimal disruption to the business

Qualifications and experience

B Bsc (Finance) Information Systems, Bcom, or NQF equivalent

Strong collaboration and communication skills

Understanding the integration of systems

Understanding systems maintenance

Knowledge of systems reporting

Analytical skills

Project management skills

Deadlines and results driven

Ability to work under pressure

Agility

Problem solving abilities

Excellent interpersonal skills

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

System implementation

finance systems

ERP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position