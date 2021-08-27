Technical Solutions Architect (Mainframe Migration

Minimum qualification required:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
Role tasks:
- Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
- Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
- Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
- Supports license management of all used software
- Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM
- Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members
- Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions
- Steers external provider teams for CSDM maintenance tasks
- Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)
- Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap
- Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists
General Technical / Functional skills
- Knowledge of document- and output management solutions on Unix/Linux operating systems
- Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns and IT license management
- A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
- Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required
- Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- Architectural design of cloud-based solution spaces for mainframe applications
- Transforming decoupling principles into flexible architectural solutions
- Design reference architectural solutions based on clustered application cloud landing zones
- Review architecture & system design and improve functionality.
- Understanding of mainframe legacy DB and programming solutions
- Collaborate with POC ext. Supplier
- Modify and adjust architectural guidelines, target design principles and solution spaces based on POC results
- Structuring appropriated feature teams in context of a migration factory approach
- Change Data Capture Technologies for synchronisation/replicating Mainframe DB into cloud and integration into cloud integration layer
- Review and present changes to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.
- System integration to and from other endpoints.
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices
- AWS Cloud
- Open API
- Serverless development and support.
- Automation concepts for DevOps based on architectural reference solution spaces
- Service orientation following decoupling and modularisation principles
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Cloud Architectures and technologies of known hyperscalers (AWS, Azure)
- Streaming Services and technologies like KAFKA
- Pub/Sub principles and technologies
- DB2, IMS,
- Java, COBOL, PL1, J2EE
- Lambda
- Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Maven multi module project setup and development
- Git with Bitbucket
- Terraform
- CloudFormation
Soft skills:
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Additional Requirements (if applicable):
- German speaking (Advantageous)
- Working on Agile Environment
- Test Driven Development
- Unit and integration testing
- Terraform / Glue / S3 / CloudFormation (advantageous)
- Linux/Shell scripting
- Working experience with the IBM IIB (Highly advantageous)
- Angular (advantageous)
- Payara/Quarkus (advantageous)