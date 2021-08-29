BUSINESS ANALYST

Type: Contract to Permanent, Consulting role. Will be based at the Client
Level: Intermediate – Senior
Location: Gauteng – Currently Remote | Will return to the offices at the Client sites when the
Covid restrictions have been lifted.
Salary: Market Related
Benefits: Medical Aid (Discovery), Provident & Pension
Industry: International Company – Consulting Services
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related fields
- Certification in Business Analysis
Technical Skills:
- Intermediate theoretical knowledge in business analysis methodologies and has awareness of new and emerging technologies and developments.
- Has good applications/technology knowledge, building on specialist domain knowledge, and has practical experience of tools and frameworks required to deliver.
- Good understanding of the business analysis lifecycle including working knowledge of requirements elicitation, structured analysis, stakeholder management, use case definition, and other Business Analysis techniques.
- Advanced knowledge in MS Excel and working knowledge of PowerPoint and Word.
- Knowledge of iterative development processes and object-oriented, multi-platform projects.
- A proven record in analyzing data & effectively presenting to clients to support proposed solutions.
- Able to challenge client hypotheses and solutions with robust data.
Responsibilities:
- Works on multiple phases of a project and/or multiple small projects of moderate scope and sometimes complex assignments.
- Applies standards and methodologies, provides expertise and support on the use of methods and tools.
- Responsible for needs analysis, project or task planning, process/data analysis, and modeling and/or logical database design.
- Ensures that own projects are formally closed and, where appropriate, subsequently reviewed and that lessons learned are recorded.
- Identifies and assesses risks to the success of the project.
- Agrees on the project approach with stakeholders, and prepares realistic plans (including quality, risk, and communications plans), and tracking activities against the project schedule, managing stakeholder involvement as appropriate.
-
Assists in the analysis of stakeholder objectives, and the underlying issues arising from investigations into business requirements and problems, and identifying potential benefits and available options for consideration.
-
Produces specific business cases and scenarios and defines and documents system acceptance criteria.
- Defines routine, integrated processes and documents using basic formal process charting techniques.
- Works on formal requirements gathering and documentation.
- Assists in the collection of functional and technical requirements and in the development of design documents.
- Works on projects using available frameworks and tools and establishes plans for projects with on-time and on-budget project goals.
- Maintains the status of projects and provides guidance to the work of junior team members.
- Works across teams to achieve group goals.
- Test coverage analysis, risk prioritization, analysis of defect trends, and identification of risks associated with issues identified in the project.
- Prepares project scope. Provides inputs to test strategy and approach.
- Preparation of training material for the team and vertical practice.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- specialist domain knowledge
- requirements elicitation
- MS Excel
- Powerpoint
- MS Word
- iterative development processes
- multi-platform projects.
- logical database design
- Training Material