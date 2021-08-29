BUSINESS ANALYST

Type: Contract to Permanent, Consulting role. Will be based at the Client

Level: Intermediate – Senior

Location: Gauteng – Currently Remote | Will return to the offices at the Client sites when the

Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Salary: Market Related

Benefits: Medical Aid (Discovery), Provident & Pension

Industry: International Company – Consulting Services

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related fields

Certification in Business Analysis

Technical Skills:

Intermediate theoretical knowledge in business analysis methodologies and has awareness of new and emerging technologies and developments.

Has good applications/technology knowledge, building on specialist domain knowledge, and has practical experience of tools and frameworks required to deliver.

Good understanding of the business analysis lifecycle including working knowledge of requirements elicitation, structured analysis, stakeholder management, use case definition, and other Business Analysis techniques.

Advanced knowledge in MS Excel and working knowledge of PowerPoint and Word.

Knowledge of iterative development processes and object-oriented, multi-platform projects.

A proven record in analyzing data & effectively presenting to clients to support proposed solutions.

Able to challenge client hypotheses and solutions with robust data.

Responsibilities:

Works on multiple phases of a project and/or multiple small projects of moderate scope and sometimes complex assignments.

Applies standards and methodologies, provides expertise and support on the use of methods and tools.

Responsible for needs analysis, project or task planning, process/data analysis, and modeling and/or logical database design.

Ensures that own projects are formally closed and, where appropriate, subsequently reviewed and that lessons learned are recorded.

Identifies and assesses risks to the success of the project.

Agrees on the project approach with stakeholders, and prepares realistic plans (including quality, risk, and communications plans), and tracking activities against the project schedule, managing stakeholder involvement as appropriate.

Assists in the analysis of stakeholder objectives, and the underlying issues arising from investigations into business requirements and problems, and identifying potential benefits and available options for consideration.

Produces specific business cases and scenarios and defines and documents system acceptance criteria.

Defines routine, integrated processes and documents using basic formal process charting techniques.

Works on formal requirements gathering and documentation.

Assists in the collection of functional and technical requirements and in the development of design documents.

Works on projects using available frameworks and tools and establishes plans for projects with on-time and on-budget project goals.

Maintains the status of projects and provides guidance to the work of junior team members.

Works across teams to achieve group goals.

Test coverage analysis, risk prioritization, analysis of defect trends, and identification of risks associated with issues identified in the project.

Prepares project scope. Provides inputs to test strategy and approach.

Preparation of training material for the team and vertical practice.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

specialist domain knowledge

requirements elicitation

MS Excel

Powerpoint

MS Word

iterative development processes

multi-platform projects.

logical database design

Training Material

