BUSINESS ANALYST

Aug 29, 2021

Type: Contract to Permanent, Consulting role. Will be based at the Client
Level: Intermediate – Senior
Location: Gauteng – Currently Remote | Will return to the offices at the Client sites when the
Covid restrictions have been lifted.
Salary: Market Related
Benefits: Medical Aid (Discovery), Provident & Pension
Industry: International Company – Consulting Services

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related fields
  • Certification in Business Analysis

Technical Skills:

  • Intermediate theoretical knowledge in business analysis methodologies and has awareness of new and emerging technologies and developments.
  • Has good applications/technology knowledge, building on specialist domain knowledge, and has practical experience of tools and frameworks required to deliver.
  • Good understanding of the business analysis lifecycle including working knowledge of requirements elicitation, structured analysis, stakeholder management, use case definition, and other Business Analysis techniques.
  • Advanced knowledge in MS Excel and working knowledge of PowerPoint and Word.
  • Knowledge of iterative development processes and object-oriented, multi-platform projects.
  • A proven record in analyzing data & effectively presenting to clients to support proposed solutions.
  • Able to challenge client hypotheses and solutions with robust data.

Responsibilities:

  • Works on multiple phases of a project and/or multiple small projects of moderate scope and sometimes complex assignments.
  • Applies standards and methodologies, provides expertise and support on the use of methods and tools.
  • Responsible for needs analysis, project or task planning, process/data analysis, and modeling and/or logical database design.
  • Ensures that own projects are formally closed and, where appropriate, subsequently reviewed and that lessons learned are recorded.
  • Identifies and assesses risks to the success of the project.
  • Agrees on the project approach with stakeholders, and prepares realistic plans (including quality, risk, and communications plans), and tracking activities against the project schedule, managing stakeholder involvement as appropriate.

  • Assists in the analysis of stakeholder objectives, and the underlying issues arising from investigations into business requirements and problems, and identifying potential benefits and available options for consideration.

  • Produces specific business cases and scenarios and defines and documents system acceptance criteria.

  • Defines routine, integrated processes and documents using basic formal process charting techniques.
  • Works on formal requirements gathering and documentation.
  • Assists in the collection of functional and technical requirements and in the development of design documents.
  • Works on projects using available frameworks and tools and establishes plans for projects with on-time and on-budget project goals.
  • Maintains the status of projects and provides guidance to the work of junior team members.
  • Works across teams to achieve group goals.
  • Test coverage analysis, risk prioritization, analysis of defect trends, and identification of risks associated with issues identified in the project.
  • Prepares project scope. Provides inputs to test strategy and approach.
  • Preparation of training material for the team and vertical practice.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • specialist domain knowledge
  • requirements elicitation
  • MS Excel
  • Powerpoint
  • MS Word
  • iterative development processes
  • multi-platform projects.
  • logical database design
  • Training Material

