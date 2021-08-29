INT/SNR C#.Net Analyst Programmer with Angular – Sandton -full remote @ R780k CTC

NEW WORK: Looking to work in Capital Markets and Forex? We have some cool new work in, at a niche financial technology hub! They are looking for a Senior Analyst Programmer to evaluate the chosen solution through design & construction, ensuring it gets the green light! This is a high-availability, online transacting environment, they are a fast-paced + pretty fearless when it comes to tech!

You will be liable for the development, maintenance, configuration /enhancement of a variety of applications utilizing C# .NET stack; you will work with Angular & Restful services; Microsoft SQL Server databases on a Web + Mobile platform. The team are engaging and smart; they enjoy a good scrum session giving you the tools and direction you need for a job well done!

What’s more, is the offer good financial perks; and are moving quickly, eager to get someone new on board in the upcoming weeks;

To land an interview, we are looking for the following:

You have a good 6 years’ experience in developing & supporting C#.Net desktop or web application development in an enterprise environment

Decent skills in Microsoft SQL Server

Understanding of Microsoft .NET technologies with emphasis on C# development (Visual Studio, HTML5, ASP.Net, JavaScript, CSS, .Net 4 and up, Angular 9+)

Other skills include MS-SSRS, Azure DevOps, Test Driven Development, & SQL Management Studio

