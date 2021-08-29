QA Tester – SAP RETAIL

Aug 29, 2021

Type: Contract to Permanent
Level: SENIOR – LEAD
Location: Cape Town – Consulting Services
Salary: Market Related
Benefits: Medical Aid, Provident Fund, etc

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or other related fields

  • ISTQB Foundation

  • Additional course or certification in Quality Engineering

  • Certification or course in SAP automation testing tools such UFT, Worksoft, Tosca, etc.

Technical Skills Requirements

  • 5-7 years experience in Automation testing projects in the SAP Retail domain
  • Knowledge of performance testing
  • Good knowledge of Cloud concepts and virtualization.

Testing experience:

  • Functional Testing
  • System Testing
  • Integration Testing
  • Regression Testing
  • Automation scripting and execution

Knowledge in Build Tools such as:

  • Maven
  • CI tools: Bamboo & Jenkins

Experience and knowledge in:

  • Atlassian Jira
  • Zephyr
  • Quality Centre
  • HP UFT
  • Selenium
  • Appium
  • Cucumber
  • Gherkin
  • SoapUI
  • REST etc.

Programming knowledge:

  • Java
  • SQL
  • Scripting languages (Shell, Perl, etc.)

Responsibilities

  • Works on multiple phases of a project and/or multiple small projects of moderate scope and sometimes complex assignments.
  • Takes responsibility for a certain area and conditions as well as results evaluation, problem resolution, and planning.
  • Selects appropriate standards, methods, tools, and applications for project use.
  • Applies data analysis and data modeling techniques to modify or maintain a data structure and its associated components (entity descriptions, relationship descriptions, attribute definitions).
  • Creates and executes basic non-functional test scripts following a given set of guidelines and sets up test environments, data, and monitors.
  • Designs, codes, tests and documents simple programs or scripts and assists in the implementation of software that forms part of a properly engineered system.
  • Coordinates the information gathering and reporting process, conducting research to define problems and preparing responses to anticipated questions.
  • Accurately identifies project risks and reports effectively to relevant stakeholders.
  • Manages issues, risks, actions, dependencies, and defects to the success of the project.
  • Creates traceability records, from test cases back to requirements.
  • Can report on system quality and collects metrics on test cases.
  • Produces test scripts, materials and regression test packs to test new and amended software or services.
  • Maintains the status of a project and provides guidance to the work of junior team members, works across teams to achieve group goals.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Retail
  • SAP Procurement
  • Worksoft
  • UFT
  • Tosca
  • Performance testing
  • Cloud Concept
  • Maven
  • CI tools
  • Bamboo
  • Jenkins
  • Atlassian Jira
  • Zephyr
  • HP UFT
  • Quality Centre
  • SoapUI
  • Appium
  • Selenium
  • Java
  • SQL
  • Perl
  • Shell

