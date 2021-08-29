QA Tester – SAP RETAIL

Type: Contract to Permanent
Level: SENIOR – LEAD
Location: Cape Town – Consulting Services
Salary: Market Related
Benefits: Medical Aid, Provident Fund, etc
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or other related fields
-
ISTQB Foundation
-
Additional course or certification in Quality Engineering
- Certification or course in SAP automation testing tools such UFT, Worksoft, Tosca, etc.
Technical Skills Requirements
- 5-7 years experience in Automation testing projects in the SAP Retail domain
- Knowledge of performance testing
- Good knowledge of Cloud concepts and virtualization.
Testing experience:
- Functional Testing
- System Testing
- Integration Testing
- Regression Testing
- Automation scripting and execution
Knowledge in Build Tools such as:
- Maven
- CI tools: Bamboo & Jenkins
Experience and knowledge in:
- Atlassian Jira
- Zephyr
- Quality Centre
- HP UFT
- Selenium
- Appium
- Cucumber
- Gherkin
- SoapUI
- REST etc.
Programming knowledge:
- Java
- SQL
- Scripting languages (Shell, Perl, etc.)
Responsibilities
- Works on multiple phases of a project and/or multiple small projects of moderate scope and sometimes complex assignments.
- Takes responsibility for a certain area and conditions as well as results evaluation, problem resolution, and planning.
- Selects appropriate standards, methods, tools, and applications for project use.
- Applies data analysis and data modeling techniques to modify or maintain a data structure and its associated components (entity descriptions, relationship descriptions, attribute definitions).
- Creates and executes basic non-functional test scripts following a given set of guidelines and sets up test environments, data, and monitors.
- Designs, codes, tests and documents simple programs or scripts and assists in the implementation of software that forms part of a properly engineered system.
- Coordinates the information gathering and reporting process, conducting research to define problems and preparing responses to anticipated questions.
- Accurately identifies project risks and reports effectively to relevant stakeholders.
- Manages issues, risks, actions, dependencies, and defects to the success of the project.
- Creates traceability records, from test cases back to requirements.
- Can report on system quality and collects metrics on test cases.
- Produces test scripts, materials and regression test packs to test new and amended software or services.
- Maintains the status of a project and provides guidance to the work of junior team members, works across teams to achieve group goals.
Desired Skills:
- SAP Retail
- SAP Procurement
- Worksoft
- UFT
- Tosca
- Performance testing
- Cloud Concept
- Maven
- CI tools
- Bamboo
- Jenkins
- Atlassian Jira
- Zephyr
- HP UFT
- Quality Centre
- SoapUI
- Appium
- Selenium
- Java
- SQL
- Perl
- Shell