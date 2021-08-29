SAP HANA – BI/BW QA TESTER

Type: Contract to Permanent, Consulting role.

Level: Senior

Location: Gauteng – Currently Remote | Will return to the offices at the Client sites when the

Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Salary: Market Related

Benefits: Medical Aid (Discovery), Provident & Pension

Industry: International Company – Consulting Services

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Graduate/Post Graduate(BSc, or equivalent professional qualification) in IT, Computer Science, Engineering or related disciplines

Technical Skills:

Working experience in ETL testing including Data Completeness and Data Quality for various data feeds coming from the source

Experience in Data Warehousing / BI Testing

Using data analytics tools to validate data such as Eclipse, SAP Analysis for Office

Advanced experience in Microsoft Excel

Work experience in SAP BW testing/development roles

Work experience with SAP HANA and SQL Server with advanced SQL skills

Experience in ERP systems

Working knowledge of SQL and relational databases

Working experience with developers, support, offshore/onshore for various testing activities including test case/scriptwriting, clarification, data load, etc.

Good understanding of various data models

Good knowledge of Data Warehousing concepts

Experience in creating Stored Procedures, Functions, Tables & handling big data

Experience on working of Joins, Subqueries, CTEs and complex query writing skills

Extensive experience in writing and troubleshooting SQL Queries

Develop automated test scripts for testing ETL, Data warehouse and BI layers

Perform SQL validation to verify the data extracts in the database tables by writing SQL queries

Design and execute test cases to verify functionality, data integrity, security and overall usability of the solution

Provide Test Metrics, reports and schedules for Automation & Manual test activities

Responsibilities:

Responsible for validating the data sources, extraction of data, applying transformation logic, and loading the data in tables.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to communicate with senior executive level stakeholders

Desired Skills:

ETL testing

Data Warehousing

BI Testing

Eclipse

SAP Analysis

Microsoft Excel

SAP BW testing

SAP HANA

SQL Server

ERP systems

data models

big data

query writing

SAP BW

