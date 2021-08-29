SAP HANA – BI/BW QA TESTER

Aug 29, 2021

Type: Contract to Permanent, Consulting role.
Level: Senior
Location: Gauteng – Currently Remote | Will return to the offices at the Client sites when the
Covid restrictions have been lifted.
Salary: Market Related
Benefits: Medical Aid (Discovery), Provident & Pension
Industry: International Company – Consulting Services

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • Graduate/Post Graduate(BSc, or equivalent professional qualification) in IT, Computer Science, Engineering or related disciplines

Technical Skills:

  • Working experience in ETL testing including Data Completeness and Data Quality for various data feeds coming from the source
  • Experience in Data Warehousing / BI Testing
  • Using data analytics tools to validate data such as Eclipse, SAP Analysis for Office
  • Advanced experience in Microsoft Excel
  • Work experience in SAP BW testing/development roles
  • Work experience with SAP HANA and SQL Server with advanced SQL skills
  • Experience in ERP systems
  • Working knowledge of SQL and relational databases
  • Working experience with developers, support, offshore/onshore for various testing activities including test case/scriptwriting, clarification, data load, etc.
  • Good understanding of various data models
  • Good knowledge of Data Warehousing concepts
  • Experience in creating Stored Procedures, Functions, Tables & handling big data
  • Experience on working of Joins, Subqueries, CTEs and complex query writing skills
  • Extensive experience in writing and troubleshooting SQL Queries
  • Develop automated test scripts for testing ETL, Data warehouse and BI layers
  • Perform SQL validation to verify the data extracts in the database tables by writing SQL queries
  • Design and execute test cases to verify functionality, data integrity, security and overall usability of the solution
  • Provide Test Metrics, reports and schedules for Automation & Manual test activities

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for validating the data sources, extraction of data, applying transformation logic, and loading the data in tables.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to communicate with senior executive level stakeholders

Desired Skills:

  • ETL testing
  • Data Warehousing
  • BI Testing
  • Eclipse
  • SAP Analysis
  • Microsoft Excel
  • SAP BW testing
  • SAP HANA
  • SQL Server
  • ERP systems
  • data models
  • big data
  • query writing
  • SAP BW

