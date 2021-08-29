SAP HANA – BI/BW QA TESTER

Type: Contract to Permanent, Consulting role.
Level: Senior
Location: Gauteng – Currently Remote | Will return to the offices at the Client sites when the
Covid restrictions have been lifted.
Salary: Market Related
Benefits: Medical Aid (Discovery), Provident & Pension
Industry: International Company – Consulting Services
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Graduate/Post Graduate(BSc, or equivalent professional qualification) in IT, Computer Science, Engineering or related disciplines
Technical Skills:
- Working experience in ETL testing including Data Completeness and Data Quality for various data feeds coming from the source
- Experience in Data Warehousing / BI Testing
- Using data analytics tools to validate data such as Eclipse, SAP Analysis for Office
- Advanced experience in Microsoft Excel
- Work experience in SAP BW testing/development roles
- Work experience with SAP HANA and SQL Server with advanced SQL skills
- Experience in ERP systems
- Working knowledge of SQL and relational databases
- Working experience with developers, support, offshore/onshore for various testing activities including test case/scriptwriting, clarification, data load, etc.
- Good understanding of various data models
- Good knowledge of Data Warehousing concepts
- Experience in creating Stored Procedures, Functions, Tables & handling big data
- Experience on working of Joins, Subqueries, CTEs and complex query writing skills
- Extensive experience in writing and troubleshooting SQL Queries
- Develop automated test scripts for testing ETL, Data warehouse and BI layers
- Perform SQL validation to verify the data extracts in the database tables by writing SQL queries
- Design and execute test cases to verify functionality, data integrity, security and overall usability of the solution
- Provide Test Metrics, reports and schedules for Automation & Manual test activities
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for validating the data sources, extraction of data, applying transformation logic, and loading the data in tables.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Ability to communicate with senior executive level stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- ETL testing
- Data Warehousing
- BI Testing
- Eclipse
- SAP Analysis
- Microsoft Excel
- SAP BW testing
- SAP HANA
- SQL Server
- ERP systems
- data models
- big data
- query writing
- SAP BW