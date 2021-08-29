Senior Software Developer / Architect

We have some exciting work in at one of our top Investment Holding Fintech’s in Cape Town. Ideally suited for a Software Developer/ Software Architect with the know-how to review the architecture of the current software stack & guide / improve it using microservices. By nature, you need to be a problem-solver, an analytical thinker, an innovator & a negotiator.

You will join a solid, value-adding team who seem to be delivering some head-turning results. For now, this is a remote set-up with intent of making their way back to the office in time.

When it comes to tech, this is what I am looking for:

8+ years’ experience in solid C# development – you have expert skills in SQL, .Net Core & MVC

Strong integration skills – APIs

On the front end you are coming in hot with Angular 10+, Bootstrap + jQuery

Azure DevOps with CI/CD pipelines

You have worked in an Agile / Scrum team

Good CRM + client portal solutioning

Good knowledge of microservice architecture

Lastly, I am looking for an IT degree in computer science / computer engineering

