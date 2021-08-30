Analyst Developer

ANALYST DEVELOPER (1 YEAR FIXED TERM CONTRACT)

Main Purpose of the Job

Provide complex IT software solutions by working closely with business users throughout all phases of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) in support of the Institutes’ surveillance processes.

Key Job Responsibility

Design complex technical solutions in line with the Business requirements to ensure clarity and completeness of the solution.

Analyse and document business requirements in consultation with users according to appropriate methodology and techniques.

Develop and debug complex system components in line with technical specifications for quality implementation purposes.

Determine and evaluate performance measures of the system to ensure optimal utilization. Provide code review, testing, debugging, technical documentation, general testing instructions, and lead/assist in go-live planning, go-live moves, and post-live support.

Facilitate Joint Analysis and Design (JAD) sessions, oversee resources associated with the design, development, testing and implementation phases of projects to ensure quality deliverables and assist in their growth.

Ability to analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns.

Follow and use proper project management principles on all projects.

Participate in projects to understand new target systems’ processes and provisioning needs and implement solutions.

Learn and master new technologies and techniques.

Communicates any and all progress, roadblocks, issues to the team and management in a timely manner.

Technical report writing and development of presentations.

Scrub, manipulate and load data from other sources into the systems to ensure accuracy and correctness of information.

Troubleshoot and support issues identified.

Ensure all change management and compliance procedures are being followed.

Provide training and documentation to relevant stakeholders to ensure they understand and can achieve optimal system utilization.

Perform other duties as required or assigned by emergency or other operational reasons for which the employee is qualified to perform.

Support and monitor the OHSS IT Helpdesk System.

Support IT department if required.

Minimum Requirements & Key Competency

4 year BSc Degree in Computer Science or Data Science or Engineering or other relevant quantitative field.

Microsoft .NET 3.5+ development using C#, Microsoft .Net technologies including WCF, WPF, WF, LINQ and EF (Desirable).

– Minimum 4 years’ software developer experience essential.

Knowledge in visualization platforms and/or web platforms and working with graphs etc.

Knowledge and/or experience in Data frameworks, practices and tooling (e.g. DAMA, Apache, etc)

Demonstrates knowledge of database and data warehouse design

– Knowledge of data collection, cleaning, pre-processing and analysis

Experience in querying databases and using statistical computer languages: Python, SQL etc

Statistical packages and data packages/reporting tools(Power BI), Google Studio, MS EXCEL or google sheets

Good communication skills (verbal and written)

Attention to detail

Problem solving skills

Accuracy skills

Interpersonal skills

Flexibility

Analytical Skills

Desired Skills:

Microsoft .NET

C#

databases

data warehouse

web

platform

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

