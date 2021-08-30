Analyst Developer

Requirements:
- 4 year BSc Degree in Computer Science or Data Science or Engineering or other relevant quantitative field
- Microsoft .NET 3.5+development using C#, Microsoft .Net technologies including WCF, WPF, WF, LINQ and EF (Desirable). Minimum 4 years software developer experience essential
- Knowledge in visualization platforms and/or web platforms and working with graphs etc.
- Knowledge and/or experience in Data frameworks, practices and tooling (e.g. DAMA, Apache, etc)
- Demonstrates knowledge of database and data warehouse design Knowledge of data collection, cleaning, pre-processing and analysis
- Experience in querying databases and using statistical computer languages: Python, SQL etc.
- Statistical packages and data packages/reporting tools(Power BI), Google Studio, MS EXCEL or Google sheets
KPAs:
- Design complex technical solutions in line with the Business requirements to ensure clarity and completeness of the solution
- Analyse and document business requirements in consultation with users according to appropriate methodology and techniques
- Develop and debug complex system components in line with technical specifications for quality implementation purposes
- Provide code review, testing, debugging, technical documentation, general testing instructions, and lead/assist in go-live planning, go-live moves, and post-live support
- Follow and use proper project management principles on all projects
- Technical report writing and development of presentations
- Ensure all change
management and compliance procedures are being followed
