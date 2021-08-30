Analyst Developer

Requirements:

4 year BSc Degree in Computer Science or Data Science or Engineering or other relevant quantitative field

Microsoft .NET 3.5+development using C#, Microsoft .Net technologies including WCF, WPF, WF, LINQ and EF (Desirable). Minimum 4 years software developer experience essential

Knowledge in visualization platforms and/or web platforms and working with graphs etc.

Knowledge and/or experience in Data frameworks, practices and tooling (e.g. DAMA, Apache, etc)

Demonstrates knowledge of database and data warehouse design Knowledge of data collection, cleaning, pre-processing and analysis

Experience in querying databases and using statistical computer languages: Python, SQL etc.

Statistical packages and data packages/reporting tools(Power BI), Google Studio, MS EXCEL or Google sheets

KPAs:

Design complex technical solutions in line with the Business requirements to ensure clarity and completeness of the solution

Analyse and document business requirements in consultation with users according to appropriate methodology and techniques

Develop and debug complex system components in line with technical specifications for quality implementation purposes

Provide code review, testing, debugging, technical documentation, general testing instructions, and lead/assist in go-live planning, go-live moves, and post-live support

Follow and use proper project management principles on all projects

Technical report writing and development of presentations

Ensure all change

management and compliance procedures are being followed

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

