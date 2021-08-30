Desktop Support Engineer

Key performance areas will be:

Providing first line systems support to head office and stores users

Liaison with head office and store staff, colleagues and vendors

Accurate call logging and routing

Ownership of calls – follow-up on calls and feedback to users

Ensuring that calls are resolved in accordance with the requirements of the relevant SLA

Preferable on site in Cape Town as they will be considered for permanent roles after 3 months contract.

Requirements

Must have a recognised 3 year IT qualification or Matric with MCSE (certification is highly desirable)

At least two years IT service desk experience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and proficiency in a second language

Must be able to work flexible hours

Able to work under pressure

