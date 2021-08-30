Desktop Support Engineer

Key performance areas will be:
Providing first line systems support to head office and stores users
Liaison with head office and store staff, colleagues and vendors
Accurate call logging and routing
Ownership of calls – follow-up on calls and feedback to users
Ensuring that calls are resolved in accordance with the requirements of the relevant SLA
Preferable on site in Cape Town as they will be considered for permanent roles after 3 months contract.
Requirements
- Must have a recognised 3 year IT qualification or Matric with MCSE (certification is highly desirable)
- At least two years IT service desk experience
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and proficiency in a second language
- Must be able to work flexible hours
- Able to work under pressure