Drupal Developer

Who is the client?

Since 2010, our client has been designing processes and web solutions that enable

complicated challenges to be solved with lasting impact. Part of achieving this goal involves

creative concepts that make an impact. To achieve this we need exceptionally talented,

motivated and committed people. Our client is based in Europe and is expanding into Africa.

Your tasks:

Development of professional software solutions

Agile development of software components with focus on backend development

Further development and maintenance of the existing software

Supporting the development in the backend area

Cross-team collaboration with our project managers

Setting up and maintaining servers for all our projects

Your Qualifications

Must have

Strong DevOps Skills

Linux and OSX

Full Lamp Stack setup

MySQL + MariaDB

Docker

Ansible – configuration automation

Ngnix

Varnish Caching

PHP7 object-orientated programming

HTML5

JavaScript ES6

git + gitlab CI – intergration

Drupal 8 Basic programming experience

Good to have knowledge

PHP Storm setup

CSS, SCSS

composer PHP package manager

Drush

node.js

[URL Removed] Testing

Data analytics and big data visualisation

Benefits

Attractive working conditions and the possibility to work partly or completely in a home office – even after the pandemic

Exciting projects: We support high-caliber clients with an international focus

Further advantages: attractive salary models and employee laptop

Desired Skills:

Durpal

PHP

Drupal Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

