Drupal Developer

Who is the client?
Since 2010, our client has been designing processes and web solutions that enable
complicated challenges to be solved with lasting impact. Part of achieving this goal involves
creative concepts that make an impact. To achieve this we need exceptionally talented,
motivated and committed people. Our client is based in Europe and is expanding into Africa.
Your tasks:
- Development of professional software solutions
- Agile development of software components with focus on backend development
- Further development and maintenance of the existing software
- Supporting the development in the backend area
- Cross-team collaboration with our project managers
- Setting up and maintaining servers for all our projects
Your Qualifications
Must have
- Strong DevOps Skills
- Linux and OSX
- Full Lamp Stack setup
- MySQL + MariaDB
- Docker
- Ansible – configuration automation
- Ngnix
- Varnish Caching
- PHP7 object-orientated programming
- HTML5
- JavaScript ES6
- git + gitlab CI – intergration
- Drupal 8 Basic programming experience
Good to have knowledge
- PHP Storm setup
- CSS, SCSS
- composer PHP package manager
- Drush
- node.js
- [URL Removed] Testing
- Data analytics and big data visualisation
Benefits
- Attractive working conditions and the possibility to work partly or completely in a home office – even after the pandemic
- Exciting projects: We support high-caliber clients with an international focus
- Further advantages: attractive salary models and employee laptop
Desired Skills:
- Durpal
- PHP
- Drupal Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years