Hardware Engineer at Ntice Search

Aug 30, 2021

Our Client, Lantern Engineering, a 100% black-owned South African company within theHigh Tech Engineering industry is looking for a Hardware Engineer based in Cape Town.Duties & Responsibilities

  • Configuration of hardware designs by utilizing the engineering specification on which software will be deposited
  • Do pcb design from concept to prototype build, performing all relevant de bugging, repairs, testing along the process taking it to final product stages
  • Determine the pcb design and layout of new and developed boards for efficiency and or improvements
  • Analyse existing pcb boards to identify any inefficiencies, flaws and provide solutions if any to these
  • Experience in writing code for verification of hardware design
  • Build and develop relevant test jigs to be utilized in the testing of hardware
  • Preparing all documentation design records which includes version changes / revision control, manuals, etc.
  • Maintaining database of work done in relevant storage folder
  • Staying abreast of technology ensuring that hardware designs are at cutting edge technology
  • Recommendation on updates on existing pcb to bring it to cutting edge technology where relevant and possible
  • Provide input into the purchase of COTS items
  • Doing the mundane with the excitement of new with enthusiasm and eagerness

RequirementsQualifications

  • Degree Electronic Engineering; Mechatronics, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science
  • B Tech in Electrical Engineering, Electronics / Mechatronics,

Minimum Experience

  • Military / Defence background brings knowledge of various ISO and NATO standards required to which products need to adhere too
  • Experience in taking design specification from conceptualization to prototype to final product
  • Experience in PCB layout and design (various PCB different layers)
  • Writing technical documentation; traceability documentation
  • Firmware
  • Dealing with internal and external stakeholders

Skills

  • Attention to detail, quality orientated
  • Deadline driven customer focused
  • Team player sharing of knowledge, skills, participative,
  • Good communication skills written and verbal
  • Technology driven cutting edge solutions being sought; staying abreast of what is out there
  • Ability to maintain technical documentation when it comes to revision changes, document creation, recording of tests reports on debugging and tests, corrective measures implemented

Desired Skills:

  • Hardware
  • Engineer
  • Electronic

Learn more/Apply for this position