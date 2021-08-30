Hardware Engineer at Ntice Search

Our Client, Lantern Engineering, a 100% black-owned South African company within theHigh Tech Engineering industry is looking for a Hardware Engineer based in Cape Town.Duties & Responsibilities
- Configuration of hardware designs by utilizing the engineering specification on which software will be deposited
- Do pcb design from concept to prototype build, performing all relevant de bugging, repairs, testing along the process taking it to final product stages
- Determine the pcb design and layout of new and developed boards for efficiency and or improvements
- Analyse existing pcb boards to identify any inefficiencies, flaws and provide solutions if any to these
- Experience in writing code for verification of hardware design
- Build and develop relevant test jigs to be utilized in the testing of hardware
- Preparing all documentation design records which includes version changes / revision control, manuals, etc.
- Maintaining database of work done in relevant storage folder
- Staying abreast of technology ensuring that hardware designs are at cutting edge technology
- Recommendation on updates on existing pcb to bring it to cutting edge technology where relevant and possible
- Provide input into the purchase of COTS items
- Doing the mundane with the excitement of new with enthusiasm and eagerness
RequirementsQualifications
- Degree Electronic Engineering; Mechatronics, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science
- B Tech in Electrical Engineering, Electronics / Mechatronics,
Minimum Experience
- Military / Defence background brings knowledge of various ISO and NATO standards required to which products need to adhere too
- Experience in taking design specification from conceptualization to prototype to final product
- Experience in PCB layout and design (various PCB different layers)
- Writing technical documentation; traceability documentation
- Firmware
- Dealing with internal and external stakeholders
Skills
- Attention to detail, quality orientated
- Deadline driven customer focused
- Team player sharing of knowledge, skills, participative,
- Good communication skills written and verbal
- Technology driven cutting edge solutions being sought; staying abreast of what is out there
- Ability to maintain technical documentation when it comes to revision changes, document creation, recording of tests reports on debugging and tests, corrective measures implemented
Desired Skills:
- Hardware
- Engineer
- Electronic