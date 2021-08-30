Hardware Engineer at Ntice Search

Our Client, Lantern Engineering, a 100% black-owned South African company within theHigh Tech Engineering industry is looking for a Hardware Engineer based in Cape Town.Duties & Responsibilities

Configuration of hardware designs by utilizing the engineering specification on which software will be deposited

Do pcb design from concept to prototype build, performing all relevant de bugging, repairs, testing along the process taking it to final product stages

Determine the pcb design and layout of new and developed boards for efficiency and or improvements

Analyse existing pcb boards to identify any inefficiencies, flaws and provide solutions if any to these

Experience in writing code for verification of hardware design

Build and develop relevant test jigs to be utilized in the testing of hardware

Preparing all documentation design records which includes version changes / revision control, manuals, etc.

Maintaining database of work done in relevant storage folder

Staying abreast of technology ensuring that hardware designs are at cutting edge technology

Recommendation on updates on existing pcb to bring it to cutting edge technology where relevant and possible

Provide input into the purchase of COTS items

Doing the mundane with the excitement of new with enthusiasm and eagerness

RequirementsQualifications

Degree Electronic Engineering; Mechatronics, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science

B Tech in Electrical Engineering, Electronics / Mechatronics,

Minimum Experience

Military / Defence background brings knowledge of various ISO and NATO standards required to which products need to adhere too

Experience in taking design specification from conceptualization to prototype to final product

Experience in PCB layout and design (various PCB different layers)

Writing technical documentation; traceability documentation

Firmware

Dealing with internal and external stakeholders

Skills

Attention to detail, quality orientated

Deadline driven customer focused

Team player sharing of knowledge, skills, participative,

Good communication skills written and verbal

Technology driven cutting edge solutions being sought; staying abreast of what is out there

Ability to maintain technical documentation when it comes to revision changes, document creation, recording of tests reports on debugging and tests, corrective measures implemented

Desired Skills:

Hardware

Engineer

Electronic

