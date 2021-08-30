Infobip works with Adobe on connected digital experiences

Global cloud communications company Infobip has strengthened its relationship with Adobe and furthered the global reach of Infobip’s omnichannel communications platform by becoming an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program.

The enhanced collaboration provides Adobe Campaign customers access to Infobip’s cloud communications platform, which benefits from more than 650 direct carrier relationships globally and offers the widest range of channels available through a single platform.

To be relevant in 2021 and the years ahead, brands need to be available on the channels customers want, when they want – and these interactions must be personalized and contextualised. This new data integration enables companies in the retail, transport, media and healthcare space to seamlessly and securely deploy Infobip’s wide-reaching engagement and experience solutions to build lasting and meaningful relationships with their customers.

In the age of anything, anytime, anywhere, the ability to meet customers where they are offers organizations the power to go beyond their shop fronts, innovate fast and drive new revenue growth.

“Today’s customer landscape is defined by the ‘always-on’ consumer, the rapidly changing trends towards click and collect, online delivery and a customer-driven need for an expanded mix of communications channels with constant availability,” says Veselin Vukovic, vice-president: strategic partnerships at Infobip. “Collaboration and innovation are key to keeping pace with today’s modern consumer expectations. For this reason, we are delighted to commit to a deeper relationship with Adobe and help our customers transform for the digital age.”

The enhanced relationship simplifies digital transformation for customers, expanding the range of services available, and ensuring customers get the best expertise, skills and results possible for their investment. The services available via Infobip’s portfolio will equip customers with the omnichannel possibilities needed to scale customer engagement and customer service.

“Chat apps, email, messages, video calls and other digital forms of communication are now common bridges for human interactions – and firmly embedded in our everyday lives. Therefore, providing omnichannel communication is essential for business success,” says Cody Crnkovich, head of partner programs at Adobe. “We’re excited about this expanded relationship with Infobip, enabling joint customers to be where their customers are, improve the digital experience and ultimately drive business growth.”