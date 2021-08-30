IT Technician

Qualifications required:

Diploma / NQF level 6 (Diploma course of 1 to 3 years).

EQF level 4. First stage of tertiary education: typically shorter, more practical / technical / diploma programmes leading to professional qualifications

Key performance areas:

Install and maintain network hardware and software, including device management.

Analyze and isolate network-related issues.

Monitor networks to ensure compliance, security, and availability.

Evaluate and modify systems performance.

Identify user needs.

Determine network and system requirements.

Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.

Ensure network connectivity throughout InSync infrastructure is on par with technical considerations.

Maintain network servers.

Managing backups according to defined schedule as per standards.

Desktop support for infrastructure and software.

Skills and experience required:

Up to 4 years experience in IT Networks and Information Security and related

A+, N+, MCSD

Own vehicle

Desired Skills:

MCSD

A+

N+

Own vehicle

Hardware

Software

manage backups

Indormation security

Printers

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for an IT Technician to manage and support the IT infrastructure and to play an active role in the introduction of new technologies. To provide support for the users of the company IT systems and resolve any issues arising in a timely manner. To provide first-line support on the software applications used by InSync at the different sites. The IT Technician will also participate in the day-to-day running of the IT department.

